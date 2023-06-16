Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market 2023 - 2028: Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market Report: Focus on Product, Application, Operational Analysis, and Country - Analysis Forecast Period, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market was valued at $3.47 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.78% and reach $9.86 billion by 2028.

This growth is primarily driven by the agricultural industry's growing emphasis on achieving higher crop yields while minimizing input costs. Smart crop scouting and smart spraying technologies offer precise and targeted approaches for pest and disease management, optimized nutrient application, and effective weed control.

By enabling farmers to make data-driven decisions, enhance operational efficiency, reduce resource wastage, and mitigate environmental impact, these technologies are poised to fuel the expansion of the global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market in the coming years.

Market Introduction

Smart crop scouting and smart spraying are innovative agricultural practices that leverage advanced technologies to enhance crop management and protection. Smart crop scouting utilizes drones, sensors, and imaging systems to collect real-time data on crop health, pest presence, and field conditions, enabling precise decision-making for irrigation, fertilization, and pest control.

On the other hand, smart spraying integrates sensors, AI, and data analytics to optimize pesticide application, considering factors like crop health, weather, and pest presence. These technologies minimize resource wastage, reduce environmental impact, and maximize crop yield, leading to more efficient and sustainable farming practices.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Market Demand Drivers: Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market



Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources

With the increasing global population and limited availability of arable land, there is a growing need to maximize agricultural productivity. Smart crop scouting and smart spraying technologies enable farmers to optimize crop yield by providing real-time data on crop health, nutrient levels, and pest infestations. This allows for targeted and efficient use of resources, resulting in higher production.

Labor Shortage

The migration of the population toward urban areas has resulted in a shortage of labor for agricultural activities. Smart crop scouting and smart spraying technologies help mitigate this challenge by automating tasks such as crop monitoring, weed detection, and pest management. By reducing the dependence on manual labor, these technologies enable farmers to overcome labor shortages and improve operational efficiency.

Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

There is a growing global focus on sustainable agricultural practices to minimize environmental impact and conserve resources. Smart crop scouting and smart spraying technologies support sustainable agriculture by enabling precise and targeted application of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. This reduces chemical usage, minimizes environmental pollution, and promotes eco-friendly farming practices.

Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops

The consumer demand for organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) crops is on the rise. Smart crop scouting and smart spraying technologies play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and integrity of organic and non-GMO crops by enabling early detection of pests, diseases, and weed infestations. This facilitates timely intervention and supports the production of high-quality, pesticide-free crops to meet market demand.

Market Challenges: Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

High Initial Investment

Data Security-Related Concerns

Compatibility with Existing Equipment

Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

Market Opportunities:

Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

Climate Smart Agriculture

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The global smart crop scouting and smart spraying market exhibits a fragmented landscape, with numerous competitors vying to meet the diverse needs of the industry. In the smart crop scouting segment, the top six companies collectively hold a market share of around 30%, indicating a relatively dispersed market. Among them, John Deere stands out as the leader, showcasing its strong presence and market position.

On the other hand, the smart spraying market is characterized by fewer players, resulting in a more consolidated landscape. While the top 4 companies capture approximately 23% of the market share, led by DJI, the remaining market share of over 77% is distributed among a handful of other players. These players include prominent names such as XAG, EFT, Small Robot Company, FMC, Kubota, TeeJet, Topcon, and Trimble.

This fragmented landscape signifies the existence of multiple competitors who offer a range of solutions tailored to the specific requirements of the agricultural industry. Each company strives to differentiate itself through innovative technologies, customer-centric approaches, and strategic partnerships. This competitive environment fosters ongoing advancements and improvements in smart crop scouting and smart spraying solutions.

The diverse range of competitors in the market reflects the varied needs of farmers and agricultural stakeholders. The presence of numerous players encourages healthy competition, stimulates innovation, and provides farmers with a wider choice of solutions to optimize their crop scouting and spraying operations. As the industry continues to evolve, this fragmentation drives the continuous development and enhancement of technologies and services, ultimately benefiting the end users in their pursuit of improved productivity and sustainable agriculture practices.

Key Companies Profiled



Smart Crop Scouting

Semios

Bushel Inc

Climate LLC

BASF SE (xarvio)

Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited

Corteva

Syngenta

Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods

Taranis

Smart Spraying

AGCO Corporation

Deere & Company

WEED-IT

Precision AI Inc

HARDI

Agrifac Machinery B.V.

Ecorobotix SA

BA Pumps & Sprayers

Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying

Trimble Inc

Greeneye Technology

Agridrones Solutions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Need for Higher Production at Limited Resources

1.2.1.1.1 Labor Shortage

1.2.1.2 Increased Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

1.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Crops

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment

1.2.2.2 Data Security Related Concerns

1.2.2.3 Compatibility with Existing Equipment

1.2.2.4 Limited Availability of Skilled Labor

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1.1 Product Development and Innovations

1.2.3.1.2 Business Expansion

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.3.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.3.2.3 Others

1.2.3.2.4 Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.2.3.3 Case Studies

1.2.3.3.1 See & Spray Ultimate Sprayer Case Study

1.2.3.3.2 5G Connected Autonomous Robots by KPN and AGROiNTELLi

1.2.3.3.3 DJI Drone-Based Roden Control Case Study

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Integral Offerings with Horizontal Integration in Farming

1.2.4.2 Climate-Smart Agriculture

1.3 Geopolitical and Socioeconomic Impacts

1.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.3.2 Impact of Russia-Ukraine on Global Smart Crop Scouting and Smart Spraying Market

1.4 Startup Landscape

1.4.1 Key Startups in the Ecosystem

1.4.2 Funding Analysis

1.4.2.1 Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals

1.4.2.2 Top Investors

1.4.2.3 Top Funding Deals by the Startups and Investors

1.4.2.4 Funding Analysis (by Country)

2 Application

2.1 Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Weed Detection

2.1.2 Disease and Damage Detection

2.1.3 Pest Detection

2.1.4 Nutrient Analysis

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Application)

2.3 Global Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Nutrient Application

2.3.2 Crop Protection Chemical Application

2.3.3 Herbicide Application

2.4 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Spraying Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Equipment Scouting

3.1.1.1 Robots

3.1.1.2 Drones

3.1.1.3 Mobile Applications and Sensors

3.1.2 Software Scouting

3.1.2.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Software

3.1.2.2 Remote Sensing Software

3.1.2.3 Crop Management Software

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Equipment Scouting)

3.3 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Product)

3.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Crop Scouting Market (by Software Scouting)

3.4 Global Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

3.4.1 Tractor Mounted and Self-Propelled Sprayers

3.4.2 Robotic Sprayers

3.4.3 Drone Sprayers

3.5 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

3.5.1 Demand Analysis of Global Smart Spraying Market (by Product)

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Operational Analysis

3.8 Adoption Scenario

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Analysis (by Application)

3.9.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

3.9.3 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)

4 Region

5 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.1.1 Smart Crop Scouting

5.1.1.2 Smart Spraying Market

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.1.2.1 Smart Crop Scouting Market

5.1.2.2 Smart Spraying Market

5.2 Competitive Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqi2tc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment