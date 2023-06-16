Demand for Handheld Drug Detector Market is Expected to Reach US$ 423.1 Million by 2031| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rapid advancement in technologies used in handheld drug detectors, such as sensors, is likely to pave the way to devices with high accuracy and fast detection of a wide range of drugs, precursor chemicals, explosives, and dangerous substances.



Introduction of portable drug detectors equipped with bio-nanotechnology and smartphone is expected to augment market outlook. Another instance is introduction of handheld drug detector integrated with Laser Raman spectroscopy technology. The global handheld drug detector market was valued at US$ 210.8 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 423.1 Mn by 2031.

Significant usage of user-friendly and lightweight devices for explosives and narcotics detection is offering lucrative business opportunities to companies in the market. Rapid increase in usage of novel sensors in devices for on-site illicit-drug detection is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

Recent market trends indicate significant demand for novel drug detection technology for synthetic drugs presents substantial opportunities for companies in the handheld drug detector market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 210.8 Mn Estimated Value US$ 423.1 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 140 Pages Market Segmentation Technology, End-User, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Abbott, Bruker, DetectaChem, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Flir Systems, Metrohm, Rapiscan Systems, Rigaku, Smith’s Detection, Thermo Fisher

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Increase in Adoption of Handheld Drug Detectors by Law Enforcement Agencies : Surge in usage of handheld drug detectors by law enforcement agencies and security personnel is anticipated to fuel market development.

Surge in usage of handheld drug detectors by law enforcement agencies and security personnel is anticipated to fuel market development. Rise in demand for advanced technologies that enable rapid detection of a number of illegal drugs with a single scan is expected to augment market size in the near future. Rapid utilization of handheld drug detectors in several airports and border defense areas is propelling the market.

Continuous Advancement s in Portable Drug Tracers to Strengthen Government Drug Control Policies : Surge in government spending on drug control programs around the world is anticipated to bolster the demand for portable drug detectors.



Surge in government spending on drug control programs around the world is anticipated to bolster the demand for portable drug detectors. Strict implementation of government drug control policies in developed and developing regions, such as Central and South America and Southeast Asia, is anticipated to accelerate handheld drug detectors market growth in the next few years.



Key Growth Drivers of Handheld Drug Detector Market

The global handheld drug detector market is poised to evolve rapidly due to rise in drug trafficking activities in several countries around the globe. Surge in demand for portable drug tracers for detection/identification of a range of narcotics, such as opiates and cocaine- and amphetamine-based drugs and explosives, is expected to augment market size.



Growth in initiatives by governments to prevent illegal drug trade and their increase in focus on raising awareness about public health impact of consumption of illicit drugs are driving the handheld drug detector market. Illicit drugs include cocaine, methamphetamine, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 3, 4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine (MDMA).



A number of anti-trafficking campaigns in recent years, such as those by The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), are broadening market outlook.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America constituted the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Stringent implementation of federal and state regulations pertaining to possession, usage, or distribution of illegal drugs across the U.S. is anticipated to propel the market in North America. Rise in adoption of advanced drug tracers is projected to augment the market growth in the region in the next few years.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace from 2023 to 2031, driven by strict enforcement of laws on prevention of trafficking of illegal narcotics across the region. Rampant transnational drug trafficking in Asia is likely to create significant revenue opportunities for manufacturers of handheld drug detectors.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the handheld drug detector market are focusing on new product development to consolidate their market position. The market is highly competitive, due to presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Prominent companies operating in the handheld drug detector market are

Abbott

Brucker

DetectaChem

Flir Systems

Metrohm

Repiscan Systems

Rigaku

Smith’s Detection

Thermo Fisher

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Handheld Drug Detector Market Segmentation

The handheld drug detector market is segmented based on

Technology

IR-spectrometers

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS)

Gas Chromatography

Raman Spectrometry



End-user

Law Enforcement

Aviation

Border Defense

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



