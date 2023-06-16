Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Global Market Overview 2023: Players Include Jiangxi Aturex, J-Oil Mills, Kensing and Vitae Naturals

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for Natural Source Vitamin E reached US$1.1 billion in 2022, registering a YOY growth of 17% attributed to huge price increase in Tocopherols.

Dietary Supplements sector is the largest consumer of Natural Vitamin E worldwide and any upturns and downturns in the demand from Dietary Supplements will directly reflect in the overall Natural Vitamin E market.

Amid the pandemic induced upturn in the demand for supplements and fortified foods & beverages, the global Natural Vitamin E consumption has significantly increased during 2020-2021 period. Demand growth for supplements and fortified foods slowed down likewise significantly in 2022 as the threat by the pandemic continued to wane and the global economic conditions weakened.

Rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and tight supply of vegetable oil distillates has prompted Tocopherols producers to increase prices during the 2021-2022 period. As evident from the industry, vitamin E prices are expected to remain stable at 2022 levels during the forecast period (2022-2028) as the global supply chain conditions are improved and energy costs are coming down.

In light of high inflation and rising Tocopherols prices, consumers are likely to become increasingly price sensitive heading into the forecast period, and the global volume consumption of Natural Vitamin E is projected to progress at a moderate CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2025. As economic conditions are expected to back to normal after 2025, the global demand for Natural Vitamin E is projected to reach about 20K metric tons by 2028.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global Natural Source Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major end-use sectors

The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each product type and end-use sectors of Vitamin E by a major geographic region/country

The market for Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols and Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols is analyzed by end-use applications individually for all major regions/countries

Analysis of Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

In-depth analysis is covered for global Natural Vitamin E market with respect to rising prices and inflation while the study also takes the recent pandemic impact in to consideration

Production capacity shares of all major Tocopherols and Tocotrienols producers are analyzed

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 43

The industry guide includes the contact details for 223 companies

Product Outline



The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Natural Vitamin E:

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

End-Use sectors of Natural Vitamin E analyzed comprise the following:

Animal Nutrition/Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (include pharmaceuticals, medical nutrition, and infant nutrition)

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Natural Vitamin E market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volumes in Metric Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028 with a special focus on y-o-y growth analysis for 2021-2022

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom and Rest of World)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Trends and Outlook

1.2 Overall Vitamin E Market At-a-Glance

1.3 Product Outline

1.3.1 What is Vitamin E?

1.3.2 Forms of Vitamin E

1.3.2.1 Synthetic Vitamin E

1.3.2.2 Natural Source Vitamin E

1.3.2.2.1 Tocopherols

1.3.2.2.2 Tocotrienols

1.3.2.2.3 Vitamin E TPGS (d-Alpha Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol 1000 Succinate)

1.3.3 Manufacturing Processes of Vitamin E

1.3.3.1 Synthetic Vitamin E

1.3.3.2 Natural Source Vitamin E

1.3.3.2.1 Tocopherols

1.3.3.2.2 Tocotrienols

1.3.4 Sources of Vitamin E

1.3.4.1 Food Sources

1.3.4.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3.5 Vitamin E Health Claims

1.3.5.1 Coronary Heart Disease

1.3.5.2 Cancer

1.3.5.3 Disorders of the Eyes

1.3.5.4 Cognitive Decline

1.3.5.5 Other Health Claims

1.3.6 End-Use Applications of Vitamin E

1.3.6.1 Animal Nutrition

1.3.6.2 Human Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

1.3.6.3 Functional Food and Beverages

1.3.6.4 Cosmetics

1.3.6.5 Other Applications

2. REGULATIONS FOR DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND INGREDIENTS

2.1 Ministry of Health Malaysia Approves Two Health Claims for Palm Tocotrienols

2.2 Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients as per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.2.1 How the Safety of Dietary Supplements is Ensured

2.2.2 Registration of Food Facilities

2.2.3 Notification Process for New Dietary Ingredients

2.3 FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging

2.3.1 FDA Guidance for Industry on Converting Units of Measure for Vitamin E

2.4 European Union: Traceability and Labeling of GMOs

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 Global Vitamin E Production Capacities

3.1.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Capacity

3.1.2 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Capacity

3.2 Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Manufacturers

Advanced Organic Materials S.A. (Argentina)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas Sl (Spain)

COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (China)

DSM Nutritional Products (Royal DSM NV) (Netherlands)

Cargill, Inc (United States)

ECA Healthcare Inc. (China)

Fairchem Organics Limited (India)

Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (China)

Fujian Fuerjin Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Fujian Glanny Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Xixin Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Yuehong Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Aturex Co Ltd (China)

J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)

Kensing, LLC. (United States)

Vitae Naturals (Spain)

Matrix Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation (Japan)

Tama Biochemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ningbo Dahongying Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Shandong New Element Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Vitae Naturals (Vitae Caps, S.A.) (Spain)

Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China)

Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co Ltd (HSF) (China)

Yichun Dahaigui Life Science Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. (China)

Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

3.3 Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Manufacturers

American River Nutrition, Inc. (United States)

Beijing Gingko Group (China)

ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science) (Singapore)

Musim Mas Group (Singapore)

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pwani Oil Products Limited (Kenya)

ORAH Nutrichem Exim Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Phytogaia Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Sime Darby Oils Nutrition (Malaysia)

SOP Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Supervitamins Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Vance Group Ltd. (Singapore)

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Kensing Acquires Spain-based Natural Vitamin E Producer Vitae Naturals

ORAH Nutrichem Introduces ORAH VIT E Tocotrienol based Natural Antioxidant

Kensing Inks Distribution Deal with Azelis in the EMEA Region

One Rock Capital Partners Acquires BASF's Kankakee, Illinois Natural Vitamin E Plant

Antares Introduces Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Non-GMO Sunflower TPGS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2 Global Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Type

5.2.1 Natural Vitamin E - Tocopherols

5.2.1.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2.2 Natural Vitamin E - Tocotrienols

5.2.2.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Market Overview by End-Use Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Geographic Region

Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by Geographic Region

Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. NORTH AMERICA

7. EUROPE

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

9. SOUTH AMERICA

10. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. Major Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vitamin E

Manufacturers of Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols

Manufacturers of Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols

Vitamins and Other Ingredients Distributors

2. Major Companies in the End-use Application Industries for Vitamin E

Nutritional Supplements Companies

Direct Selling Companies - Supplements and Personal Care

Contract Manufacturers - Supplements

Animal Feed/Nutrition Companies

Vitamins and Other Ingredients Distributors and Formulators

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec2ok5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment