Automotive Smart Display Market Surges as Safety Features and Driver Assistance Systems Gain Prominence

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the need for smart car screens will rise as more smartphones are connected to infotainment systems through services such as Android Auto, Spotify and Apple CarPlay. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto use smartphones to run specially designed operating systems for use on the road. The solutions make it easy to navigate, integrate cutting-edge features with cockpit electronics, easily access music, manage phone calls without the driver being distracted. For a hands-free experience, both operating systems even have voice assistants such as Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

The term "automotive smart display" refers to a touchscreen display system installed in cars that is intended to improve the security and safety of its occupants by offering features such as multimedia control, real-time diagnostics, navigation, battery health & temperature, fuel capacity, tyre pressure and driver information and safety. The global market is expanding as consumers become more aware of vehicle safety features and demand for high-performance and luxurious automobiles rises. The primary trend that is gaining traction in the market is technological advancement. Demand for larger screen size smart displays increases as autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles become more widely used. Through a single touchscreen this will be able to offer sophisticated and a thorough driver assistance.

TFT-LCD Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to its High Resolution and Brightness

The TFT-LCD segment led the market and is predicted to continue during the forecast period with a 54.4% market share. TFT-LCD displays are frequently utilized in smart screens in autos. The advantages of TFT-LCD panels such as their high resolution and brightness, dependability and reasonably low cost in the constantly evolving car industry would be the leading causes. TFT panels may display monochrome or fully coloured videos from any video inputs and can process information from ECU using microcontrollers to process many data types. In automotive units, TFT-LCDs are installed to manage the audio and AC functions, driver information, instrument panel display and among others.

North America is predicted to be the second-largest market for automotive smart display. The demand for passenger vehicles with cutting-edge technologies such as vehicle connectivity, infotainment, V2I is high due to the growing disposable income and increased purchasing power of US and Canadian consumers. In addition, people are conscious of the value of improved comfort and safety features.

OLED Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to Growing Public Awareness of the Importance of Vehicle Safety Features

The OLED segment is anticipated to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Even though the current penetration rate is relatively low compared to other display technologies, the OLED panel is predicted to have a rapid adoption rate during the forecast period. Many major automotive players are starting to include interactive displays that can respond to touch and vision stimuli in their manufacturing processes. OLED displays have been gaining popularity among well-known automakers, including Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, General Motors and others because many new vehicles will be fitted with them.

Over 50% of total revenue comes from Asia Pacific, which is also predicted to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The rise in traffic accidents and growing public awareness of the importance of vehicle safety features for drivers and pedestrians may be contributing factors. Almost half of all passenger car sales came from China. In terms of manufacturing and selling passenger cars, it dominates the market. Another factor driving the rapid market expansion in this area is the rising demand for advanced smart displays in India.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Automotive Smart Display market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Automotive Smart Display Market

Qualcomm Inc. and Alps Alpine Co. announced the development of a novel camera-based sensing and positioning system called ViewPose for lane-level vehicle placement in any environment in 2021.

The world's first wireless WiFi camera that is both reliable and simple to operate was revealed by Panasonic in 2021.

