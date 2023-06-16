Australia and New Zealand Shared Mobility Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023: Gross Market Value to Exceed $11 Billion by 2030, Driven by Innovative Business Models and Increasing Consumer Demand

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Shared Mobility Market in Australia and New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysis covers changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various segments across the ANZ mobility industry. The analytics outlines primary growth opportunities and calls to action for shared mobility industry stakeholders, from a short-to-medium-term perspective.
The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely brought about a lot of positive, flexible changes in the way people are moving; for instance, tourists now use P2P carsharing instead of traditional car rentals.
The car is increasingly losing its importance as a status symbol, and millennials are very comfortable using multiple mobility apps to complete their journeys. Mobility-as-a-Service now integrates ride hailing and shared mobility services. Many shared mobility operators report utilization rates reaching pre-pandemic levels.
Australia is highly urbanized, with the top 20 cities accounting for 70% of the total population. Australia and New Zealand's (ANZ's) population growth is also higher than that of Europe or North America, with a growing young, urban population open to using shared mobility modes.
It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for key shared mobility segments:
- Traditional and P2P carsharing
- Bike sharing
- Ride hailing
- Demand responsive Transit (DRT)
- Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation and Definition
- Macroeconomic Overview: Australia and New Zealand
- Macroeconomics Factors Influencing the Growth of Shared Mobility
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- ANZ Gross Market Value (GMV) and VIO Forecast
- Shared Mobility GMV Forecast by Segment
- Shared Mobility VIO Forecast by Segment
- ANZ GMV Overview, 2022
- Key Competitors and Market Attractiveness, Australia, 2023
- Key Competitors and Market Attractiveness, New Zealand, 2023
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing: Business Model
- Growth Metrics
- Traditional Carsharing: Fleet Forecast
- Traditional Carsharing: Member Forecast
- Traditional Carsharing: Gross Revenue Forecast
- Traditional Carsharing: Trends
- Traditional Carsharing: Competitive Benchmarking
- Traditional Carsharing: Market Readiness Rating
- Traditional Carsharing: Competitive Force Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing
- P2P Carsharing: Business Model
- Growth Metrics
- P2P Carsharing: VIO Forecast
- P2P Carsharing: Member Forecast
- P2P Carsharing: Gross Revenue Forecast
- P2P Carsharing Trends
- P2P Carsharing: Competitive Benchmarking
- P2P Carsharing: Market Readiness Rating
- P2P Carsharing: Competitive Force Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ridehailing
- Ridehailing: Business Model
- Growth Metrics
- Ridehailing: VIO Forecast
- Ridehailing: Gross Revenue Forecast
- Ridehailing Trends
- Ridehailing: Competitive Benchmarking
- Ridehailing: Market Readiness Rating
- Ridehailing: Competitive Force Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing
- Bikesharing: Business Model
- Growth Metrics
- Bikesharing: VIO Forecast
- Bikesharing: Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- Bikesharing Trends
- Bikesharing: Competitive Benchmarking
- Bikesharing: Market Readiness Rating
- Bikesharing: Competitive Force Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Demand Responsive Transit
- DRT: Business Model
- Growth Metrics
- DRT: VIO Forecast
- DRT: Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- DRT Trends
- DRT: Competitive Benchmarking
- DRT: Market Readiness Rating
- DRT: Competitive Force Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: MaaS
- MaaS: Business Model
- Growth Metrics
- MaaS: Gross Market Revenue Forecast
- SkedGo: Learnings from the Maas Trials in Australia
- MaaS: Competitive Force Analysis
9 Conclusion
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 3: Disruptive Technologies
