Australia and New Zealand Shared Mobility Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023: Gross Market Value to Exceed $11 Billion by 2030, Driven by Innovative Business Models and Increasing Consumer Demand

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Shared Mobility Market in Australia and New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis covers changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various segments across the ANZ mobility industry. The analytics outlines primary growth opportunities and calls to action for shared mobility industry stakeholders, from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely brought about a lot of positive, flexible changes in the way people are moving; for instance, tourists now use P2P carsharing instead of traditional car rentals.

The car is increasingly losing its importance as a status symbol, and millennials are very comfortable using multiple mobility apps to complete their journeys. Mobility-as-a-Service now integrates ride hailing and shared mobility services. Many shared mobility operators report utilization rates reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Australia is highly urbanized, with the top 20 cities accounting for 70% of the total population. Australia and New Zealand's (ANZ's) population growth is also higher than that of Europe or North America, with a growing young, urban population open to using shared mobility modes.

It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for key shared mobility segments:

Traditional and P2P carsharing

Bike sharing

Ride hailing

Demand responsive Transit (DRT)

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definition

Macroeconomic Overview: Australia and New Zealand

Macroeconomics Factors Influencing the Growth of Shared Mobility

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

ANZ Gross Market Value (GMV) and VIO Forecast

Shared Mobility GMV Forecast by Segment

Shared Mobility VIO Forecast by Segment

ANZ GMV Overview, 2022

Key Competitors and Market Attractiveness, Australia, 2023

Key Competitors and Market Attractiveness, New Zealand, 2023

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing: Business Model

Growth Metrics

Traditional Carsharing: Fleet Forecast

Traditional Carsharing: Member Forecast

Traditional Carsharing: Gross Revenue Forecast

Traditional Carsharing: Trends

Traditional Carsharing: Competitive Benchmarking

Traditional Carsharing: Market Readiness Rating

Traditional Carsharing: Competitive Force Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing

P2P Carsharing: Business Model

Growth Metrics

P2P Carsharing: VIO Forecast

P2P Carsharing: Member Forecast

P2P Carsharing: Gross Revenue Forecast

P2P Carsharing Trends

P2P Carsharing: Competitive Benchmarking

P2P Carsharing: Market Readiness Rating

P2P Carsharing: Competitive Force Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ridehailing

Ridehailing: Business Model

Growth Metrics

Ridehailing: VIO Forecast

Ridehailing: Gross Revenue Forecast

Ridehailing Trends

Ridehailing: Competitive Benchmarking

Ridehailing: Market Readiness Rating

Ridehailing: Competitive Force Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing

Bikesharing: Business Model

Growth Metrics

Bikesharing: VIO Forecast

Bikesharing: Gross Market Revenue Forecast

Bikesharing Trends

Bikesharing: Competitive Benchmarking

Bikesharing: Market Readiness Rating

Bikesharing: Competitive Force Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Demand Responsive Transit

DRT: Business Model

Growth Metrics

DRT: VIO Forecast

DRT: Gross Market Revenue Forecast

DRT Trends

DRT: Competitive Benchmarking

DRT: Market Readiness Rating

DRT: Competitive Force Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: MaaS

MaaS: Business Model

Growth Metrics

MaaS: Gross Market Revenue Forecast

SkedGo: Learnings from the Maas Trials in Australia

MaaS: Competitive Force Analysis

9 Conclusion

Conclusions and Future Outlook

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Mobility

Growth Opportunity 3: Disruptive Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqm6qn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.