Global Hyperscale Cloud Market to 2028: Increasing Spending on IoT Technologies Drives Growth

The global hyperscale cloud market was valued at US$256.27 billion and is expected to grow to US$1,261.15 billion by 2028.

The term "hyperscale" refers to scalable cloud computing systems in which a very large number of servers are networked together. The number of servers used at any one time can increase or decrease to respond to changing requirements. This means the network can efficiently handle both large and small volumes of data traffic.

Some of the reasons companies are switching to hyperscale cloud computing are speed, reduced downtime losses, easier management, easier transition into the cloud, scalability based on demand, etc.

On the other hand, the adoption of industry clouds is expected to significantly increase the IT total addressable market (TAM) in the forthcoming years with the three leading hyperscalers taking a huge share due to their capabilities in data analysis and artificial intelligence. The hyperscale cloud market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global Hyperscale Cloud Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting hyperscale cloud market dynamics is the increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs. Most IT enterprises in SMEs need the advanced technology of cloud computing services to flourish their businesses and leave their footprints in various geographies. An increase in the demand for cloud computing by SMEs led to growth in the hyperscale cloud market. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing penetration of IoT devices, growing usage of video streaming apps, growing adoption of AI, growing internet traffic, and an increasing number of data centers, etc.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, insecurity of data, need to incur huge capital expenditure as technology advances, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as SaaS vendors re-platform onto hyperscale infrastructure, acceleration of digital transformation, hyperscalers dominating the IT spending, increasing 5G adoption, escalating edge computing, big data analytics, etc. The spending on IT would increase significantly, with companies increasingly using IT to digitalize their service offerings. The three main hyperscalers are as likely to dominate the new additional total addressable market (TAM) as they increasingly become integrated into company service offerings. This would allow the hyperscalers to maintain high levels of growth over the coming years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

Due to the pandemic, most companies have increased their cloud usage by more than they planned, resulting in higher cloud spending. In fact, according to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, companies globally have accelerated their cloud adoption compared to pre-pandemic adoption rates.

This marks a significant shift in the use of cloud-based solutions, from purely data storage solutions to environments in which data is used transactionally and supports day-to-day business operations. Therefore, an increase in the demand for cloud computing services has led to significant growth in the hyperscale cloud market.

Demand for hyperscaling would continue to be driven by the accelerated digital transformation post-COVID, which would see corporates accelerate their shifting of on-premise systems to the cloud, and the adoption of hyperscale platforms as the main resource for software development, testing, and deployment.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hyperscale cloud market is highly concentrated, with few major players holding almost two-third of the market share.

The key players of the global hyperscale cloud market are:

Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft Azure)

Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud Platform)

Alibaba Group (Alibaba Cloud)

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Apple Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

VMware, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

The top infrastructure cloud providers, called hyperscalers, such as AWS, continue to invest massively in their data centres. In the hyperscale revolution, Amazon, Google and Microsoft used their software development skills to disrupt several traditional industries, such as retailing (Amazon.com), advertising (Google Search) and productivity (Microsoft Office 365).

Then, these hyperscalers have extended their capabilities in data processing and IT networking to disrupt the IT industry itself, providing massive storage and computing platforms to enterprises, replacing the need to own datacenters filled with servers and customised software. This act is set to accelerate further over the next few years, with COVID triggering an acceleration of digitalisation trends.

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Hyperscale Cloud Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on IaaS Public Cloud Services Market

5.3 E-Commerce Boom

5.4 Post COVID-19 Impact



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Spending on IoT Technologies

6.1.2 Growing Popularity of Video Streaming

6.1.3 Increasing Adoption of AI

6.1.4 Growing Internet Traffic

6.1.5 Increasing Data Centers Revenue

6.1.6 Increase in Adoption Of Cloud in SMEs

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Insecurity of Data

6.2.2 Need to Incur Huge Capital Expenditure as Technology Advances

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Hyperscalers to Dominate the IT Spending

6.3.2 Increasing 5G Adoption

6.3.3 Escalating Edge Computing

6.3.4 Growing Big Data and Business Analytics

6.3.5 SaaS Vendors Re-platform Onto Hyperscale Infrastructure

6.3.6 Acceleration of Digital Transformation



