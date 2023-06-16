Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Global Market is Projected to Reach $205 Million by 2030: Growth of Veterinary Orthopedic Procedures to Boost Demand

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Veterinary Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Orthopedic Veterinary Implants estimated at US$123.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$205 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Veterinary Bone Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$81.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Orthopedic Veterinary Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



