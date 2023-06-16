Global Automotive Fasteners Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fasteners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Fasteners estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Removable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Automotive Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured) -

ARaymond

Acument Global Technologies

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding N.V.

LISI Automotive

NIFCO, Inc.

Penn Engineering

Phillips Screw Company

Rocknel Fastener, Inc.

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

TR Fastenings Ltd.

Westfield Fasteners Limited;

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 606 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes of Long Term Recovery

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Onset of COVID-19 Brings Automotive Fasteners Industry to a Screeching Halt

Automotive Fastener Manufacturers Face the Pandemic Music

Automotive Fasteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Automotive Fasteners

Mechanical Automotive Fasteners

Segmental Overview

Fastener Finishing

Fasteners: "Holding the Automotive Industry Together"

Structure of the World Automotive Fasteners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales of Fasteners by Type - Bolts, Nuts, Washers and Others

Ubiquity of Fasteners in Automobile Design: A Review

Unmasking the Deceptive Simplicity of Fasteners

Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone of Fastener Demand

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Dynamic Elements with Potential to Amplify Outlook of Automotive Fasteners Market

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub, Dominates the Global Market

With About 55% Share in World Production of Automobiles, Asia-Pacific Ranks as a Massive Market for Automotive Fasteners: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production of Automobiles by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020

Competitive Scenario: Players Target Diverse Spectrum of Strategies to Stay Competitive

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thriving Trends Taking Automotive Fasteners Market to the Next Level

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality

Fastener Failures & Vehicle Recalls Create Pressing Need for Quality-Oriented Initiatives

OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives the Importance of Customized Fasteners

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners

Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener Innovations

Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting, as Measured by the Robust Demand for Automotive Lightweight Materials, Catalyzes Fastener Material & Design Innovations: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self-Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners

Growing Shift Towards Lightweight Materials in Automobile Construction Spurs Development of Self-Tapping & Self-Locking Fasteners: % Breakdown of Automotive Materials Used by Type for the Years 2017 & 2030

Anticipated STable Automobile Production to Fuel Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs

An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Fasteners: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain Triggered by COVID-19 Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Pushes Up the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

How Are OEMs Responding?

Automotive Fasteners Take Charge to Handle Thrilling Ride of Electric Vehicles

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Tough Emission Control Regulations to Benefit Automotive Fasteners

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat Over Mechanical Fasteners

Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



