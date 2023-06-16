BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs and a Reinvested Distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis as well as a reinvested distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 27, 2023, will receive distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.098
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.054
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.243
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.385
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.323
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.155
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.033
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.166
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.218
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.690
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.052
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.176
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.079
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.073
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.552
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.242
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.076
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.280
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.258
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.304
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.280
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.081
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.060
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.095
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.290
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.217
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.191
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.071
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.228
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.060
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.097
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.103
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.076
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.219
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.161
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.073
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.305
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.280
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.152
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.118
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.450
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.358
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.060
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.066
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.087
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR0.726
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.080
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV0.117
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.736
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.053
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.039
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.051
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.100
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.055
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.115
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.086
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.609
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.456
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.150
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.616
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.102
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.183
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC0.250
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.217
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.199
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.200
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.570
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.298
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.099
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.168
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.500
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.495
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.382
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.109
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.133
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.080
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.108
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.081
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.165
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.031
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.425
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.185
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK1.214
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.067
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.358
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.086
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.075
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.076
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.267
iShares India Index ETFXID0.047
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.057
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.073
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.468
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.141
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.083
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.137
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.103
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.157
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.119
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.536
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.381
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.175
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.088
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.058
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.230
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.305
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.294
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.166
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.045
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.060
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.197
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.221
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.058
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.057
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.056
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.042
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.435
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.024
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.049
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.089
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.069
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.051
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.057
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.127
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.128
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.248
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.195
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.036
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.104
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.115
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.086
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.173
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.100
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.094
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.095
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.071
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.089
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.170
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.411
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.308
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.165
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.082
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.106
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.079
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.118
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.529

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.204

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 26, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

June Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF





Fund Name		Fund
Ticker		Reinvested
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.35076

The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.07 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

