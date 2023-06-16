Global Digital Agricultural Services Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Agricultural Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The global digital agricultural services market is propelled by factors such as population growth, rising food demand, sustainability requirements, accessible technology, government support, and the integration of emerging technologies like AI and IoT. These drivers contribute to improved productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the agriculture sector.
Key Market Insights
- As per the service type outlook, the digital advisory segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital agricultural services market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the service tool outlook, the mobile technologies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital agricultural services market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the application outlook, the urban segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital agricultural services market from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Deere & Company, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, IBM, BASF SE, Aegis Softtech, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, CropX inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the global digital agricultural services market.
Service Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Digital Advisory
- Digital Procurement
- Agri E-Commerce
- Agri Digital Financial Service
- Smart Farming
- Others
Service Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Mobile Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Remote-Sensing Tools
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Urban
- Rural
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
