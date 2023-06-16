American Banker Recognizes TransUnion’s Liz Pagel as one of the Most Influential Women in FinTech

CHICAGO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liz Pagel, senior vice president and consumer lending leader at TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), was recently recognized as a finalist for American Banker’s inaugural Most Influential Women in FinTech Award. This newly launched recognition program honors women founders, thought leaders, and innovators in the financial technology community.



At TransUnion, Liz is responsible for driving the development of solutions for FinTech lenders, and to support all phases of the FinTechs’ consumer journeys from marketing to underwriting and communications. Her team sets the overall strategy for TransUnion’s FinTech business, and is responsible for driving thought leadership, customer relationships, and industry event collaboration and participation as related to FinTech. Liz regularly partners with other industry groups and regulators on emerging topics of importance to FinTechs.

“We are honored and proud to see that American Banker has recognized Liz for the hard work and outstanding success she has achieved over the course of her career here at TransUnion,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president of financial services at TransUnion. “The combination of her ability to deliver impressive results in regards to strategy and product development, while at the same time serving as an effective champion in driving more gender-balance in FinTech, is inspiring.”

Of particular significance during her time at TransUnion is Liz’s work on buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) credit bureau reporting. As part of her work on BNPL, Liz worked with TransUnion data management experts, BNPL industry leaders and regulators to develop a novel approach for reporting BNPL tradelines to credit bureaus. This new approach has the potential to drive financial inclusion by enabling more consumers to build credit off of these tradelines, paving the way for inclusion of new types of credit products in the future.

Liz has also served as a driving force for inclusion in the FinTech industry during her time at TransUnion. She was a founding member of the company’s Gender Equity Steering Committee, tasked with growing female representation in TransUnion leadership to 50% by 2030. She also led TransUnion’s Women in FinTech campaign, which featured a series of video interviews with some of the most powerful women in FinTech lending, addressing both business issues and gender in the industry. Liz also serves as the official TransUnion spokesperson for Financial Inclusion.

The finalists were honored at an awards dinner held in conjunction with American Banker’s Digital Banking Conference, held June 12th – 14th in Boca Raton, Fla.

