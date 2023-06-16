ProvisionAI Receives 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAI , the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces being named a winner of a 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. These awards profile innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. ProvisionAI was chosen for transforming the deployment planning process for Kimberly-Clark.



“ProvisionAI is pleased to receive the 2023 Top Supply Chain Project award for its project with Kimberly-Clark, which smooths shipping by creating a daily lane-by-lane network plan for managing shipping volatility,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO, ProvisionAI. “Our LevelLoad solution manages deployment within the capacity limitations of facilities while meeting customer service goals. The results are significant cost savings. Additionally LevelLoad allows carrier equipment to be booked earlier while waiting until closer to load time to determine what should be shipped. The result is more success in filling orders - right products to the right location at the right time all while reducing cost and carbon.”

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration. Companies partnered to implement each other’s software and technology and work smarter together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics, and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead.”

ProvisionAI is used for transportation planning, optimization, early tendering, and load leveling, which helps get freight to customers earlier while lowering transportation spend and increasing service within the network. ProvisionAI creates a transportation replenishment schedule considering capacity constraints that allow early tendering and smooths out the movements across the network. ProvisionAI includes an optimized load-building function. The load builder and 3-D load diagram part of LevelLoad optimally determines what goes on each load and builds the loads so that the greatest number of pallets will fit on the truck and the trucks are fuller. This creates a lot more volume of product in fewer trucks.

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view the list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards for upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About ProvisionAI



ProvisionAI provides global manufacturers with a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of operational and supply-chain-network constraints. The results include more full loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and overall lower costs, all while meeting customer service objectives. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers. Loads are filled with more products on fewer trucks ratcheting down costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Nestlé, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.