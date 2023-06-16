Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Soars as Convenience and Health Drive Consumer Demand

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SkyQuest, meal kit delivery service is becoming much popular due to their efficiency in terms of cost and time. For example, restaurant meals are over five times more expensive than home cooking. Additionally, since the meal kit supplies ingredients in the right amounts, the cooking time is reduced. Other factors influencing the meal kit delivery service market include the consumer shift towards urbanization, rising per capita income and shifting lifestyles.

Meal kits are a type of food subscription service in which the consumers receive pre-portioned or partially prepared food supplies and recipes to prepare meals at home. The idea of meal kit delivery services was first introduced in Europe in 2007 and since then it has gained popularity along with trending in other countries. Instead of delivering ingredients with meal delivery services, the company offers pre-cooked meals. Although the service is new to the customers, there is a high demand due to several positive factors, including rising consumer hygiene awareness, millennials' popularity as cooks, and cooking shows' ability to encourage people to experiment with new foods at home.



Prominent Players in Meal Kit Delivery Service Market

Blue Apron, LLC

EveryPlate

Freshly Inc.

Gobble

Green Chef Corporation

HelloFresh

Relish Labs LLC (Home Chef)

Hungryroot

Marley Spoon Inc.

Purple Carrot

Fresh n' Lean

Takeout Kit

bistroMD, LLC'

CookUnity

Fresh and Easy

Sun Basket

Factor75 LLC

Trifecta Inc.

Snap Kitchen, LLC

Daily Harvest

Splendid Spoon

Diet-To-Go

RealEats

Online PlatformSegment is Anticipated to Grow Due tothe Rising Demand for Services



The online platform segment held the highest market share of over 61.0%. Numerous small neighbourhood businesses have started offering meal kit delivery services in response to the rising demand. People are accustomed to receiving local cuisine from these kit delivery services. Additionally, locally grown fruits and vegetables are included in the meal kit sold offline.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market for meal kit delivery service during the forecast period. North Americaheld around a third of the global market share. However, the largest contributor to the local market is the United States.

Heat-and-eat Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the RisingConsumers Evolving Lifestyles

The heat-and-eat segment, which will hold a 60% share of the global industry. The segmental growth is anticipated to be driven by consumers' evolving lifestyles, particularly those of millennials, during the forecast period. One of the main drivers for the growth is busy lifestyles and stressful schedules. The heat-and-eat option is superior to alternative options in several waysincluding time and energy savings and convenience. The ability to prepare and consume heat-and-eat meals at any time of day by simply heating them is beneficial to customers who work irregular hours. Additionally, heat-and-eat meals offer a speedy resolution for families with members who have varying food preferences.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest rate of growth. Countries such as China, South Korea, India and Japan contribute to regional growth. It is anticipated that the market will be driven by the rising levels of development in all areas of the economy, including China and India. The growth of the region's market is anticipated to be fueled by these regions becoming manufacturing hubs, which are anticipated to create employment.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Meal Kit Delivery Service market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Meal Kit Delivery Service Market

The Meal Kit, Delivery Service components, were introduced in 2021 by Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., a Belgian company, under a number of brand names, including Swelite, Nastar, Fibruline, and Pisane.

The expansion of the Meal Kit Delivery Service root production factory in Chile was announced in March 2020 by the German-based Südzucker Group. The capacity expansion is anticipated to accommodate the rising demand for root fibres at an estimated project cost of USD 58.9 million.

