Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecast: Advancements in Technology and Increasing Demand for Amphibious Tourist Vehicles

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, a vehicle that can go on both land and water is an amphibious one. These cars are primarily used to move military personnel and cargo. The vehicle can be utilized for both defence and industrial objectives. Amphibious vehicles have many different configurations such as water jets, screw propellers and others. These vehicles are frequently employed in a wide range of tasks, such as excavation, water transportation, sports and surveillance. The market is being driven by the defence forces and commercial sectors expanding the use of amphibious vehicles for transport, recreation and water sports.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/amphibious-vehicle-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Amphibious Vehicle Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 89

Figures – 65

The advantages of electrically-propelled vehicles, such as their great durability, endurance, sophisticated electronic systems and affordability are increasing demand. These cars or vehicles are used for a wide range of professional activities, including sports, mountaineering, exploration and others. The market is expanding due to the vast range of car uses and the rising demand from various industries. All-terrain excavators are created and developed by EIK Engineering SDN.

Prominent Players in Amphibious Vehicle Market

BAE Systems plc

EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Griffon Hoverwork Ltd. (GHL)

Hanjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Wetland Equipment Company, Inc

Wilco Manufacturing LLC

Hydratrek Inc.

Marsh Buggies Inc.

Remu Oy

Ultratrex Machinery Sdn. Bhd.

Wilson Marsh Equipment Company

Hitachi Construction

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/amphibious-vehicle-market

Commercial Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Rising Demand for Sporting Activities

The commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR than throughout the forecast period due to rising demand for sporting activities, excavation and transportation. Additionally, market expansion is anticipated during the forecast period due to consumer demand for vehicles with hybrid and eco-friendly engines. The defence industry is anticipated to hold the highest amphibious vehicle market share because of the widespread use of these vehicles for marine-based applications such as personnel transport, surveillance and rescue missions.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share and experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The United States has greatly boosted its spending on updating marine fleets recently. Additionally, major producers such as Kawasaki Robotics and ElectroImpact Inc. are fueling the market expansion in the US. Government officials also intend to spend money on cutting-edge propulsion systems in the upcoming years.

Screw Propellers Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to the Rising Use in Defence Applications

The screw propellers segment is anticipated to be the highest market share due to the extensive use of defence applications. The track-based propulsion segment, which consists of cutting-edge technology-based systems that carry out a variety of tasks for various commercial and defence purposes, is anticipated to experience the quickest growth throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest and be the third-largest region overall during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to experience robust market expansion throughout the forecast period due to a substantial increase in demand for sophisticated ACVS from countries such as China, Japan and India. Long-term growth in this sector is anticipated in the region. The market in the Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR due to the abundance of automotive system suppliers and distributors in this region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Amphibious Vehicle market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Amphibious Vehicle Market

Poseidon AmphibWorks launches in 2022 to bring EVs to land and sea.

The U.S. Marine Corps awarded BAE Systems a contract option for USD 184 million in 2021 for the full-rate manufacturing of additional amphibious combat vehicles (ACV).

The U.S. Marine Corps and BAE Systems agreed to a five-year, USD 77.5 million deal in 2021 for BAE Systems to provide support services for amphibious combat vehicles created for the U.S. Marine Corps ship-to-shore deployment missions.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/amphibious-vehicle-market

Key Questions Answered in Amphibious Vehicle Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Helicopter Market

Global Torpedo Market

Global Anti-drone Market

Global Investment Casting Market

Global Ammunition Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com