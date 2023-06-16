Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimated at 11.2% CAGR, to Hit US$ 2,003.69 Million By 2030

New York, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 872.98 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,003.69 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Acoustic wave sensors are the sensing equipment that are utilized to detect and analyze various physical, chemical, or biological parameters. As a result, acoustic wave sensors are used in diverse fields, including environmental monitoring, healthcare, food safety, industrial process control, and security.

The increasing demand for advances sensing technologies in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and industrial applications are driving the growth of the market. The rising concerns about climate change, pollution, and resource depletion is driving the demand for sensing technologies that monitor environmental parameters. Moreover, the sensors are utilized in automated sampler and data loggers for the detection of indoor air quality and the level of pollutants present in air, water, and soil sample. For instance, in January 2023, Sensirion AG launched two air-purifiers called Mijia Air Purifier 4MAX and Full Effect Air Purifier Ultra, featuring formaldehyde sensors for the removal of organic compound including formaldehyde and air particles to improve indoor air quality and health. Request Sample Report

The adoption of acoustic wave sensors in medical applications for monitoring physiological and psychological applications such as heart and respiratory sounds is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Acoustic wave sensors determine changes in sound vibrations to monitor heart rate and other vital parameters such as respiratory sounds. However, reduction in the performance of acoustic sensors due to signal interference is hindering the growth of the market.





Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Material, the silicon carbide segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The ability of silicon carbide acoustic sensors to operate at temperatures above 500 degrees is driving the growth of the market. SiC acoustic sensors are widely used in micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) as it is available as thin film of silicon substrate. Therefore, the increasing adoption of SiC acoustic sensors in environmental monitoring applications is driving the growth of the market.

Based on Sensing Parameter, the temperature segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Temperature acoustic sensors are used to measure the temperature of an object or material by detecting changes in the sound vibrations of the material. Therefore, the application of temperature acoustic sensors in industrial processes such as chemical processing, heat treatment, and metal fabrication is driving the growth of the market.

Based on Wave Type, the surface acoustic wave sensor segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Surface acoustic wave sensor utilizes acoustic waves that propagate along the surface of the material. Therefore, the application of surface acoustic wave sensors in wireless communication systems is driving the growth of the market.

Based on End-User, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing adoption of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the growth of acoustic wave sensor market. Acoustic wave sensors are widely used in voice-control systems for voice control, audio recording, and noise cancellation applications. This is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The application of acoustic wave sensors in the healthcare industry in North America is driving the growth of the market. Acoustic wave sensors are utilized to monitor various health parameters along with facilitating remote patient monitoring. Moreover, continuous advancements in sensor technology are accelerating the growth of the regional market.

Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing adoption of ultrasonic sensors in automotive applications such as Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) is driving the growth of the market.

The advancements in sensor technology such as the distributed fiber optic vibration technology is driving the growth of acoustic sensor market.

The utilization of acoustic wave sensors in consumer electronics devices such as microphones and voice-control systems is accelerating the growth of the market.

Restraints

Reduction in the performance of acoustic sensors due to signal interference is hindering the growth of the market.

The limited range of acoustic wave sensors for sensing different parameters is restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The adoption of acoustic wave sensors in medical applications for monitoring physiological and psychological applications such as heart and respiratory sounds is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) collaborated with Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to develop materials and micro device processing technologies for underwater acoustic sensors.

In July 2022, Helvar introduced two new sensing solutions called 42 Acoustic Sensor and 5680 ActiveHeat Thermostat for buildings to detect the presence of people and vehicles.

List of Major Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

APITech

CeramTec GmbH

Columbia Research Laboratories

Microchip Technologies Inc.

Dytran Instruments Incorporated

Siemens

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Material

Quartz

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

By Sensing Parameter

Temperature

Pressure

Humidity

Torque

Viscosity

Others

By Wave Type Surface Acoustic Wave Sensor Bulk Wave Acoustic Sensor

By End-User Automotive Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Others



Key Questions Covered in the Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Report

What is Acoustic Wave Sensors?

- An acoustic wave sensor is a type of sensor that utilizes the propagation of acoustic waves through a material or an object to detect, measure, and analyze various parameters such as pressure, temperature, humidity, gas composition, liquid properties, and physical changes in the environment.

What are some of the most important applications of acoustic wave sensor and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

- Acoustic Wave Sensor are widely used in industrial processes such as chemical processing, heat treatment, and metal fabrication. Moreover, acoustic wave sensors are used in environment monitoring applications to measure air quality, water quality, soil conditions.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the acoustic wave sensor growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing adoption of acoustic wave sensors in healthcare industry for remote patient monitoring is driving the growth of the market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of acoustic wave sensors in industrial applications such as sensing of temperature and pressure of materials is driving the growth of the regional market.

