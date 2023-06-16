Spock Analytics for Web3 Unveils Game-Changing Upgrades and Insights for DApp Growth

Singapore, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spock Analytics by XORD, is a leading dApp & Wallet Analytics solution that provides founders and growth teams with a complete on-chain & off-chain picture of what’s happening in their dApp’s. It uncovers hidden patterns and trends that drive user engagement & retention, tracks behaviors, and discovers lookalike audiences. Spock Analytics empowers users to make data-driven growth decisions, accelerating their journey to achieving product market fit in the web3 space.

Some of Spocks latest features include:



Enhanced Dashboards: Spock Analytics upgrades its dashboards to provide a comprehensive picture of users & wallet interactions in the dApp ecosystem. The user-friendly interface presents complete insights through simple numbers, offering an instant grasp of dApp performance and allowing founders and growth teams to gain invaluable clarity at a glance.



Discover Wallet: Spock Analytics introduces a game-changing tool called Discover Wallet, taking analytics beyond the surface level. This powerful feature lets dApp founder’s discover lookalike audiences that are relevant to their growth.



User Journey: With this feature, growth teams can uncover key insights on the most critical touch points, popular features, and preferred paths taken by users within a dApp. This data allows you to identify pain points, help you make decisions for feature enhancements or modifications, and pinpoint areas of high user drop-off.



Audience Analysis: Spock Analytics takes audience insights to a whole new level and provides in-depth insights on wallets, the chains they exist on, total portfolio value, wallet preferences, complete user journey, transaction history, and other activities. This feature acts as a filter to identify high-value users and custom label them.



Advanced Filtering Capabilities: In addition to its robust features, Spock Analytics offers an essential component that enhances a dApp’s data analysis experience. This component enables you to customize their analytics view. By applying filters based on country, user behavior, or specific labels, you can narrow down your analysis to the most relevant data points and gain a deeper understanding of your audience.



Exciting Upgrades Ahead: Spock Analytics is committed to continuous innovation.



Abdul Sami Khawaja, Founder of Spock Analytics, said, "Spock Analytics is a powerful web3 analytics platform designed to simplify dApp enablement and drive growth through data-driven decision-making. Our upcoming upgrades, including AI and advanced web3 search capabilities, will evolve user experience and uncover hidden opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem."

Spock Analytics is currently free to use, allowing users to experience the platform's rich features firsthand. To explore the power of Spock Analytics and make better sense of your dApp data, visit: www.spockanalytics.xyz





