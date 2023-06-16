PatchMD Release New Resource Centers For Vitamin B12 And Garcinia Cambogia

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatchMD.com is excited to announce the release of its new online resource centers that help provide customers with the essential facts and nutritional information regarding a range of popular vitamins and supplements, with its first focus on the Garcinia Cambogia extract and Vitamin B12.

The resource centers offer customers a selection of articles that list common deficiency symptoms, the benefits of the vitamins or extracts, any relevant scientific studies relating to the vitamins or extracts (such as how the body absorbs the nutrients), and discusses a range of alternative solutions, including shots, tablets, and patches, as well as their pros and cons.

Bradley Keys, Marketing Director at PatchMD, said, “There is so much misinformation and controversy on vitamins and supplements on the market, so we wanted to create a content hub and resource for our users to get all of the information to make informed decisions.”

Complete Resources for Vitamins, Minerals, and Extracts

Customers searching for Vitamin B12 Resources will find a variety of articles on PatchMD’s resource center, including:

What is Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is an essential B vitamin that’s required for many bodily functions, including energy production, carbohydrate metabolism, and the formation of healthy red blood cells. The additional B vitamins perform a unique role in maintaining proper metabolic functioning while nutritionally supporting the body during the stress of daily living.

What are the signs of Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

Low Energy or Fatigue

Your Muscles Feel Like Mush

Pins and Needles

You Forget Things

Pale, Yellowy Skin

Tongue Turns Smooth and Red

Feeling Dizzy

Blurry Vision

What are the Benefits of B12?

PatchMD’s B12 Energy Plus patches are safe, easy to use, contain no sodium or the possibility of a sugar crash, and offer users various health benefits. Additionally, the patches may boost a customer’s chance to reduce some common symptoms associated with vitamin B12 deficiency.

The benefits of the B12 Energy Plus patches are:

May Boost Energy and Stamina

May Release Antioxidants in the Body

May Reduce Anxiety and Irritability

May Provide Results in Minutes, May Last for Hours

May Restore Mental Clarity, May Improve Memory

Alternatively, if customers want more information regarding Garcinia Cambogia, PatchMD’s Garcinia Cambogia Resources offer all the facts needed to make an informed decision for those unfamiliar with the extract.

What is Garcinia Cambogia?

Garcinia Cambogia extract comes from a pumpkin-shaped fruit that is grown in parts of Southeast Asia. Researchers claim that the extract from the rind of Garcinia Cambogia called Hydroxy citric Acid has been shown to suppress the appetite and aid with weight loss.

What are the Benefits of Garcinia Cambogia?

Some recent studies have found that Garcinia Cambogia can reduce a user’s appetite, block fat production, has anti-diabetes effects, and increases energy.

PatchMD offers a 100% natural Garcinia patch that is safe, easy to use, and may provide customers with a range of benefits, such as:

May Curb Your Hunger as an Appetite Suppressant

May Act as a Natural Weight Loss Supplement

Sustained Release over an 8-Hour Period

May Provide Energy with No Sugar Crash

About PatchMD

From gastrointestinal issues to stomach sensitivities and today’s increasing lack of absorption from so many nutrients into the body, PatchMD offers a convenient ease of use patch that is an alternative to swallowing pills.

The products are 100% Gluten-Free, Non-Synthetic, Latex, Lactose, and sugar-free, yet deliver high levels of nutrients. With a range of vitamin patches, customers no longer need to consider digesting large quantities of tablets or uncomfortable shots and infusions to ensure the daily maintenance of their physical health.

More information

To find out more about PatchMD and the release of its new online resource centers, please visit the website at http://patchmd.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/patchmd-release-new-resource-centers-for-vitamin-b12-and-garcinia-cambogia/