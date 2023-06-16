ATV and UTV Market Size to Reach $18.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type (ATV, UTV), by Displacement (Less Than 400 CC, 400 CC To 800 CC, More Than 800 CC), by Power Output (Less Than 50kW, 50kW To 100 kW, Above 100 kW), by Fuel Type (Gasoline Powered, Diesel Powered, Electric Powered, Solar Powered), by End Use (Agriculture, Military, Mountaineering, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global ATV and UTV market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATVs & UTVs in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road, propel the growth of the ATV and UTV market across the globe. However, ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of safer ATVs & UTVs and development of electric vehicles provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global ATV and UTV market across the globe.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global automotive industry, including the market for steer-by-wire systems.

The rapid spread of the virus had a major impact on the global automotive industry, and as demand for vehicles declines, it also impacts ATV and UTV industry.

The impact of current global economic conditions and market sentiment had a direct impact on the businesses of key players.

As 2021 progressed, it remained unclear whether the present high demand for ATVs and UTVs will continue.

The ability of manufacturers to address these challenges and opportunities effectively proved important during 2021.

The UTV segment garnered the major share in 2021

Based on vehicle type, the UTV segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global ATV and UTV market revenue. Meanwhile, ATV is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as off-roading, hunting, and racing is driving the demand for ATVs. Also, the development of new and advanced technologies, such as electric ATVs and all-terrain tires, is expected to boost the demand for ATVs. These technologies enhance the performance, efficiency, and safety of ATVs, making them more appealing to consumers.

The more than 800 CC segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on displacement, the more than 800 CC segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ATV and UTV market revenue, owing to the fact that utility-focused UTVs with larger engine sizes above 800cc are becoming increasingly popular for commercial and industrial applications, such as farming, construction, and transportation. These vehicles are designed to handle heavy loads, rough terrains, and tough working conditions. However, the less than 400 CC segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The 50kW To 100 kW segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on power output, the 50kW To 100 kW segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ATV and UTV market revenue, as vin this power output range are popular among enthusiasts and consumers who require high-performance vehicles for off-road activities such as racing and extreme terrain riding. Manufacturers are investing in advanced technology and features to improve the performance and durability of these vehicles, such as high-performance suspension systems, advanced powertrains, and reinforced chassis. However, the above 100kW segment would display the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast timeframe.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global ATV and UTV market revenue, owing to increase in demand for more advanced & efficient off road vehicles to be present across the region. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increased presence of numerous ORV manufacturing companies across the Europe.

Leading Market Players: -

BRP

CFMOTO

DEERE AND COMPANY

HISUN

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

KUBOTA CORPORATION.

KWANG YANG MOTOR CO., LTD.

POLARIS INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

TEXTRON INC.

YAMAHA MOTOR CO LTD

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global ATV and UTV market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

