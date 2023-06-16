New to The Street Announces TV Corporate Appearances on Episodes 479 and 480 that Start Airing on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its corporate appearances on episodes 479 and 480 on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.



Newsmax airs Episode 779 Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following corporate interviews:

1). Biotherapeutic Research – ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: IPA) ($IPA) ("IPA") interview with Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO/President.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Life Sciences Industry Equipment - Pressure BioSciences, Inc.'s (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) interview with Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO.

4). Wellness Solutions Technologies - Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.'s (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Dr. Jennifer Bath, Chief Executive Officer and President of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) ($IPA) ("IPA"). IPA is a biotherapeutic research company that combines industry-leading antibody discovery services and complex artificial intelligence technologies. For about 30 years, the Company has helped create novel drug therapeutics and methods for oncology, inflammatory inflictions, and chronic and deadly diseases. Hundreds of companies have used IPA as their pharmaceutical partner in finding drug treatments. Dr. Bath talks about the Company's BioStrand subsidiary and how it is advancing IPA's existing platform in antibody AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology. Finding new drug candidates to solve problems is often complex and, in some cases, impossible. Clients come to IPA because of its advanced AI platform and seek solutions that cannot be easily obtainable within their organization and labs. Dr. Bath gives an example of how the Company's AI biotherapeutic platform targets tumors' micron cellular levels. Tumors change in shape, molecular composures, and cellular Ph Levels within and around themselves. It is challenging to pinpoint the source of these molecular changes, so IPA is working with a client to develop and target tumor growth using the platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Ltd. ("IPA") - https://www.ipatherapeutics.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 479, on June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 480, on June 19, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

John Lai, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. The Company's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. John tells viewers he is learning that veterinarians use the product for other animal conditions. During a recent trade conference in Charleston, South Carolina, veterinarians talked to the Company about using Spryng with bone marrow stem cells. The problem is that stem cell injections lose about 80% effectiveness within the first 24 hours. These veterinarians would like to collaborate using PETV's Spryng clinical platform by introducing stem cells to achieve greater treatment outcomes when using stem cells. Spryng is a matrix of building block proteins injected into inflected joints, filling voids of depleted cartilage. Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. John tells viewers that trade shows and conference appearances increase veterinarians' understanding of the Company and its Spryng product. The Company expects the clinical study on the feline Spryng product to be out sometime in July 2023, and John will be back on-set to discuss those results. The Company recently appointed a new Board of Directors, Spencer Breithaupt, who brings 30+ years in the animal health industry to the Company. Spencer recently retired from MWI Animal Health, AmerisourceBergen where he held the position of Vice-President of Sales/Supply-chain Management. He also served as the Chairman of the Animal Health Corridor, an organization that brings animal health industry professionals together to address animal healthcare initiatives and innovations. John feels that the caliber of Spencer's background and achievements is an excellent endorsement for PetVivo's current and future products in the pipeline. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 479, on June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 480, on June 19, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells innovative extreme pressure-based platform technology solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company generates revenues from its patented platforms: Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT™"), BaroFold™ Platform, and Ultra Shear Technology ("UltraShear™" or "UST™"). Combining high-pressure and high shearing, Management and its scientific team created a new era of delivering oil-based nutrients and therapeutics. Richard tells viewers that about 44% of all new pharmaceuticals are from oil-based derivatives. The human body has difficulty absorbing oil molecules, so the Company's Ultra Shear technology platform can make oil molecules smaller and more absorbent. The Ultra Shear Platform can increase the efficacies of cosmetics, vitamins, drugs, and other health products with higher molecular absorptions. You often buy a product or get a drug from a pharmacist with instructions stating "Shake" before using. PBIO creates invisibly solubilized nanoemulsions particles of oil in water that remain mixed, requiring no shaking. The Company recently partnered with CBD Supply MD, a larger supplier of CBD products in the multi-state mid-Atlantic region. Using PBIO technological platform, CBD Supply announced the commercial introduction and availability of their "NanoBloom CBD" Topical Spray. The all-natural CBD Topical Spray delivers rock-solid multi-year stability and is a leap forward in best-in-class, super-fast acting, and highly bioavailable hemp-derived product. The Company has 39 patents, and Management is looking into non-dilutive financing through license agreements on its patents. Richard expects to close on more contracts and sees strong growth for the Company's UltraShear and other products . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 479, on June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 480, on June 19, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, talks with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) ("Avenir"). Avenir is a wellness solutions technology Company that creates and markets wellness consumer products. Nancy talks about the Company's most recently launched product, DNA Complex – Deep Nano-Active Complex. Rob Davidson, Chief Science Officer, and Creator of DNA Complex, created the product which makes wrinkles disappear. After many lab trials, Rob developed an encapsulation peptide formulation that absorbs directly into the skin and leaves no white films. Competitor products lay atop the skin without immediate direct absorption and typically leave residues. The Company launched the product the night of the 2023 Oscar Awards with Hollywood Star Nicole Kidman, a global brand ambassador, who used the product while attending the award show. Her makeup artist raved about the product, and his review of DNA Complex was in many magazines. theSkimm', a well-known women’s beauty and wellness publication, wrote about the product, which has increased consumer awareness about the DNA Complex, with the Company receiving many requests for the product. During her interview, Nancy shows pictures of women using the product with before and after results. Consumers searching the Company's website Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") are purchasing DNA Complex and other product offerings. Nancy offers PROMO CODE: VIPTV20; go to the DNA Complex landing page - https://seralabshealth.com/pages/dna-complex-landing . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ and Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") – https://seralabshealth.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 479, on June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 480, on June 19, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" has Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host/Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talking about another cybersecurity topic. German government IT contractors have hacked their systems giving access to Germany's sensitive and private governmental data. Alain says these types of cybersecurity issues occur not just in Germany but worldwide. Many Governments use 3rd party IT providers to assist them in operations; the hackers seek the weakest level and institute a breach. Sekur has its "Sekur Enterprise Solutions" designed for business and governmental organizations, which can assist in minimizing cybersecurity threats. The solution has IT management solutions for C-suite executives and employees, with message and email archiving and mass onboarding features. Alain explains further the benefits, whereas a C-suite executive's email is on Sekur's private and secure network while keeping employees' emails hosted on a company's existing platform. SekurSend/SekurReply email and messenger features are available in Sekur Enterprise Solutions. Any business and governmental entity interested in learning more can contact Sekur for assistance. Sekur expects to launch its "Sekur Enterprise Solutions" in July/August 2023. Alain is still offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly on all the Company's service plans . The discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscribers. Demand for cybersecurity products continues to grow as people seek lifestyle changes to protect themselves from hackers and other cybersecurity threats. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, sells data or asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 479, on June 17, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 480, on June 19, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd . (NASDAQ: IPA) ($IPA) ("IPA"):



ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) ($IPA) ("IPA") has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe, including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd., and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the "IPA Family"). The IPA Family is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modeling, and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in discovering and developing novel biologics against the most challenging targets - www.ipatherapeutics.com .

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR):



Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. Based on (15) fifteen current patents, the technology offers numerous unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue to create new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ .

About The Sera Labs, Inc. :

The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sells products under private labels to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: https://seralabshealth.com/ and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, and on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc . (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO):

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The Company's products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Its patented Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT) utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design, and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. PBIO recently expanded its market opportunities by acquiring the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. The Company also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which creates stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for preparing higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Management's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

