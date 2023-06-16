Truliant Completes 742 Panel Rooftop Solar Installation at Operations Center

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has completed a 742 panel solar installation on the roof of its new Hanes Mall Operations Center.

Truliant recently finished converting the former three-story Macy’s store at Hanes Mall into an Operations Center for the credit union. It utilized 51,000-square-feet of rooftop space – about the size of a football field – for the 352-kilowatt solar installation. The system is fully operational.

“Just as we work to be good stewards of our members’ finances, Truliant is committed to doing the same for our environment,” said Todd Hall, President and CEO of Truliant. “Rooftop solar panels are just one of several sustainability initiatives in place at our Operations Center that help to move corporate social responsibility forward locally.”

The system is estimated to produce 485,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) its first year. Using U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies, it will offset more than 740,000 pounds of carbon dioxide annually, equal to the carbon sequestered by 5,554 seedlings grown for 10 years.

Truliant has converted the former three-story Macy’s from a retail store to an Operations Center through a major adaptive re-use project. The solar project – a first at Hanes Mall – is the largest rooftop solar installation in Forsyth County. Truliant will utilize all of the power from the panels.

“We hope that Truliant adding to our inventory of rooftop solar builds momentum for others who may be considering corporate sustainability projects in their business as a tool to draw workers, accommodate growth and spur more economic activity while preserving usable space and retaining the character of our city,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.



The installation is comprised of bifacial photovoltaic solar panels, which outperform traditional one-sided panels. Bifacial panels absorb sunlight and produce electricity from the front and the back of the panels to take advantage of reflected sunlight off the roof.

The project was installed by Renu Energy Solutions, a locally owned and operated solar installer based in Charlotte, N.C. Founded in 2010, Renu has completed more than 4,500 solar installations.

"Renu is thrilled to be the solar partner to assist Truliant’s corporate sustainability initiatives,” said Jay Radcliffe, president and CEO of Renu Energy Solutions. “Truliant is truly paving the way as a leader in our communities by reducing its environmental impact and we are honored to be a part of Truliant’s efforts."

Additional sustainability measures at the Operations Center include a Building Management System designed to manage efficiencies; upgrades to LED lighting in interiors and parking lots; and high efficiency heating and cooling at the facility.

“We are excited for the meaningful impact Truliant’s solar installation will have in our community for years to come,” said Mark Owens, President and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. “This project brings more attention to purpose-driven projects and thoughtful corporate citizenship. This is one of the many ways Truliant is committed to the long-term success of Winston-Salem.

North Carolina ranks fourth nationally for total installed solar capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Solar accounted for 45% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the U.S. grid through the third quarter of 2022, more than any other electricity source, according to SEIA.

About Truliant Federal Credit Union

Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution that improves lives by providing great service and straightforward financial solutions. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and now serves 300,000+ members. Truliant has more than 30 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Renu Energy Solutions

Renu Energy Solutions is a locally owned and operated solar installer, with projects across both North Carolina and South Carolina. Renu has completed over 4,500 high-quality solar energy installations. Every Renu installation is more than just a clean-energy system, it’s also a tool to empower home and business owners to take charge of their energy future.

