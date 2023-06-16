English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 16 JUNE 2023 AT 5:00 PM (EEST)



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Eskola, Jaakko

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eskola, Jaakko

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Cargotec Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20230614124205_103

Transaction date: 2023-06-14

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

