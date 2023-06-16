Vaccine Aquatica: Aquaculture Vaccines Securing Seafood

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aquaculture vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 384.64 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. Disease prevention and control, regulatory support, expansion of the aquaculture industry, rising disease challenges, improved vaccine development, and technological advancement fuel the market's growth.
Development of Tailored Vaccines to Promote the Use of Aquaculture Vaccines
At a global scale, the development of tailored vaccines, advanced vaccine delivery methods, integration of biotechnology, increased focus on viral diseases, shift towards multivalent vaccines and expansion of vaccine portfolio are the trends promoting the market growth.
Several government initiatives are driving the market, such as research funding and grants, regulatory framework and guidelines, capacity building and training programmes, collaborative research consortia, disease surveillance and monitoring, and public-private partnerships.
Subunit Vaccine Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Subunit vaccine type dominated the global market owing to its high safety, and efficacy. Effective disease management, including vaccination, is crucial to ensure the sustainability and profitability of shrimp farming operations. Vaccines are vital in preventing and controlling diseases, reducing mortality rates, and improving overall shrimp health.
Shrimp is the Leading Targeted Aquatic Segment
In terms of targeted aquatic, the shrimp is the leading segment due to the increasing number of it. In addition, the increasing demand for lightweight and eco-friendly packaging solutions by the consumer goods industry, such as packaging for food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products, has helped the market to grow.
Asia-Pacific is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large-scale aquaculture operation and diverse range of farmed species including fish and shrimp. The rapid favorable climatic conditions, abundant water resources, established aquaculture infrastructure, and a strong market demand for seafood products. The Chinese government launched the "National Fish Health Control Project" aiming to strengthen disease control and prevention in aquaculture, including the use of vaccines. The project focuses on disease monitoring, prevention, and treatment in fish farming operations to ensure the sustainable development of the aquaculture industry.
Browse in-depth TOC on " Aquaculture Vaccine Market "
Pages - 242
Tables - 94
Figures - 76
Aquaculture Vaccine Market Report Suggests:
- India-based Innovative Immunologicals Limited (IIL) is making strides in the veterinary vaccine industry and is now venturing into fish vaccines, according to the company's managing director, K. Anand Kumar. With a focus on the aquaculture market, IIL aims to support shrimp and fish growers in boosting their productivity.
- The shrimp segment dominates due to its increasing population in terms of targeted aquatic.
- In terms of type, the subunit vaccine type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its high safety and efficacy
- Asia Pacific is the leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players
Aquaculture Vaccine Market Segmentation:
The global Aquaculture Vaccine market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.
By Vaccine Type
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
By Targeted Aquatic Species
- Fish (e.g., salmon, trout, tilapia)
- Shrimp
- Shellfish (e.g., oysters, mussels)
By Application Method
- Injection Vaccines
- Bath Vaccines (immersion)
- Oral Vaccines
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Aquaculture Vaccine Market Major Company Profiles:
- Zoetis Inc.
- Merck Animal Health
- Ceva Santé Animale
- Elanco Animal Health
- Hipra
- PHARMAQ AS
- Tecnovax
- Vaxxinova
- Nisseiken Co., Ltd.
- Heska Corporation
- Genomar Genética Ltda.
- Skretting ARC
- Veterquimica S.A.
- Arkray Inc.
- Tecnovet Ltda.
- Benchmark Holdings PLC
- Aqualife ASA
- Ictyos Biotechnologies
- Marinova Pty Ltd.
- ViroVet NV
