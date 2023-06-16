Vaccine Aquatica: Aquaculture Vaccines Securing Seafood

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aquaculture vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 384.64 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. Disease prevention and control, regulatory support, expansion of the aquaculture industry, rising disease challenges, improved vaccine development, and technological advancement fuel the market's growth.

Development of Tailored Vaccines to Promote the Use of Aquaculture Vaccines

At a global scale, the development of tailored vaccines, advanced vaccine delivery methods, integration of biotechnology, increased focus on viral diseases, shift towards multivalent vaccines and expansion of vaccine portfolio are the trends promoting the market growth.

Several government initiatives are driving the market, such as research funding and grants, regulatory framework and guidelines, capacity building and training programmes, collaborative research consortia, disease surveillance and monitoring, and public-private partnerships.

Subunit Vaccine Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Subunit vaccine type dominated the global market owing to its high safety, and efficacy. Effective disease management, including vaccination, is crucial to ensure the sustainability and profitability of shrimp farming operations. Vaccines are vital in preventing and controlling diseases, reducing mortality rates, and improving overall shrimp health.

Shrimp is the Leading Targeted Aquatic Segment

In terms of targeted aquatic, the shrimp is the leading segment due to the increasing number of it. In addition, the increasing demand for lightweight and eco-friendly packaging solutions by the consumer goods industry, such as packaging for food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products, has helped the market to grow.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large-scale aquaculture operation and diverse range of farmed species including fish and shrimp. The rapid favorable climatic conditions, abundant water resources, established aquaculture infrastructure, and a strong market demand for seafood products. The Chinese government launched the "National Fish Health Control Project" aiming to strengthen disease control and prevention in aquaculture, including the use of vaccines. The project focuses on disease monitoring, prevention, and treatment in fish farming operations to ensure the sustainable development of the aquaculture industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Aquaculture Vaccine Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 94

Figures - 76

Aquaculture Vaccine Market Report Suggests:

India-based Innovative Immunologicals Limited (IIL) is making strides in the veterinary vaccine industry and is now venturing into fish vaccines, according to the company's managing director, K. Anand Kumar. With a focus on the aquaculture market, IIL aims to support shrimp and fish growers in boosting their productivity.

The shrimp segment dominates due to its increasing population in terms of targeted aquatic.

In terms of type, the subunit vaccine type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its high safety and efficacy

Asia Pacific is the leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Aquaculture Vaccine Market Segmentation:

The global Aquaculture Vaccine market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Vaccine Type

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

By Targeted Aquatic Species

Fish (e.g., salmon, trout, tilapia)

Shrimp

Shellfish (e.g., oysters, mussels)

By Application Method

Injection Vaccines

Bath Vaccines (immersion)

Oral Vaccines

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Aquaculture Vaccine Market Major Company Profiles:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Elanco Animal Health

Hipra

PHARMAQ AS

Tecnovax

Vaxxinova

Nisseiken Co., Ltd.

Heska Corporation

Genomar Genética Ltda.

Skretting ARC

Veterquimica S.A.

Arkray Inc.

Tecnovet Ltda.

Benchmark Holdings PLC

Aqualife ASA

Ictyos Biotechnologies

Marinova Pty Ltd.

ViroVet NV

