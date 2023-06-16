Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Worth USD 194.21 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.96% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Research Report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Information by Subscription Type, Model, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market could thrive at a rate of 18.96% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 194.21 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Synopsis:

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is a digital television broadcasting protocol that delivers television content over IP networks. It allows users to access and stream television programs, movies, and other multimedia content using their internet connection. IPTV offers interactive and on-demand services, giving viewers control over the content they consume. It eliminates the need for traditional broadcasting methods and provides a flexible and personalized viewing experience.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) industry include,

Akamai Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Sterlitetech

Tripleplay Services Ltd.

ARRIS International Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Moftak Solutions

Verizon

Scope of the Report - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 194.21 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 18.96 % Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The demand for video-on-demand and high-definition channels Key Market Dynamics Increasing trend of viewing content via the internet





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for video-on-demand services: The rising popularity of video streaming platforms and on-demand content consumption is a significant driver for the IPTV market. Consumers seek flexible and personalized viewing experiences, and IPTV enables them to access a vast library of content anytime, anywhere. Growth of internet connectivity and broadband penetration: The expansion of high-speed internet connectivity and the increasing adoption of broadband services play a crucial role in driving the IPTV market. With improved internet infrastructure, users can stream high-quality content seamlessly, leading to the widespread adoption of IPTV services. Advancements in technology and content delivery: Technological advancements, such as the development of efficient video compression techniques and the availability of faster processors, have significantly contributed to the growth of the IPTV market. These advancements enable seamless streaming, high-quality video playback, and improved user experiences.

Market Restraints:

One of the key restraints in the IPTV market is the challenge of content licensing and distribution rights. Acquiring the necessary licenses for broadcasting copyrighted content can be complex and expensive for IPTV service providers. Additionally, the regulatory landscape surrounding IPTV varies across different regions, which can pose challenges for market expansion. Moreover, the presence of alternative streaming platforms and competition from traditional broadcasting methods may impact the growth of the IPTV market.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the IPTV market. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, there was a surge in demand for entertainment content and streaming services. People turned to IPTV platforms for access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live events, leading to increased subscription rates. Post-COVID, the IPTV market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as consumers have become accustomed to streaming services and the convenience they offer. The market is likely to witness further innovation and content diversification to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Segmentation:

By Subscription Type - The Subscription Type in the market includes Subscription-Based and Subscription Fee

By Model - By Model, the segment includes Live and On-Demand

Regional Insights:

North America holds a significant market share in the IPTV industry. The region benefits from a high internet penetration rate and widespread adoption of digital technologies. Countries like the United States and Canada have a well-established infrastructure for internet connectivity, enabling seamless streaming experiences. Moreover, technological advancements and the presence of major IPTV service providers contribute to the growth of the market in this region. The demand for personalized and on-demand content has fueled the popularity of IPTV services in North America.

Europe is another prominent region in the IPTV market . Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are leading the way in terms of market share. Europe has a mature digital infrastructure and a large consumer base with a high affinity for entertainment and multimedia content. The region boasts a diverse range of IPTV service providers, including both traditional broadcasting companies and emerging players. The European market is characterized by the availability of premium content and advanced features, catering to the preferences of tech-savvy consumers.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the IPTV market. The increasing adoption of digital technologies, coupled with the growing internet connectivity, has fueled the demand for IPTV services. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving the market expansion in this region. The rising middle-class population, along with the growing disposable income, has led to an increased appetite for entertainment content. Furthermore, the widespread use of smartphones and smart TVs has facilitated the uptake of IPTV services among consumers in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry Update (January 2023):

One of the top players in the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) market launched a new streaming device with enhanced features. The device offers higher resolution streaming, improved connectivity options, and a user-friendly interface. It also incorporates advanced algorithms for content recommendations and personalized user experiences. This development aims to enhance the IPTV viewing experience and cater to the growing demand for high-quality streaming services.

