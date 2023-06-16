Fascia Fabulous: Where Style Meets Safety on the Road

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive fascia market size is expected to reach USD 49.11 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.86% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The vehicle styling and aesthetics, safety and crash regulations, lightweight and fuel efficiency, Integration of advanced technologies (e.g., sensors, cameras), customization and personalization options, and growing demand for electric vehicles are fueling the market growth
Enhanced Styling Innovations to Promote the Use of Automotive Fascia
At a global scale, integration of advanced technologies (sensors, cameras, radars), enhanced aerodynamics and styling innovations, adoption of lightweight materials (plastics, composites), growing demand for electric vehicles, increasing focus on active safety features, integration of connectivity and infotainment systems are the trends promoting the market
Several government initiatives, such as incentives for electric vehicle emission regulation, safety standards and regulation, research and development grants, and infrastructural development, drive technological advancement and demand for the market.
Plastic Material Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Plastic material type dominated the global market owing to its lightweight design, flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Unlike metal materials, plastic materials are naturally resistant to corrosion and rust. This resistance contributes to the durability and longevity of automotive fascia components, especially in regions with harsh weather conditions or exposure to road salts.
Passenger Car is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the passenger car segment is the leading segment due to the higher volume, diverse segment, and design innovation and differentiation. In addition, With the increasing focus on urban mobility, compact and electric passenger cars are gaining popularity. These vehicles require specially designed fascia components to optimize aerodynamics, accommodate sensor integration for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and enhance overall efficiency.
Asia-Pacific is the leading Market for its Higher Production Volume
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to its higher production volume. The growing population, urbanization, and economic growth in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have driven the demand for automobiles in the region, contributing to high production volume and potential dominance in the market
Automotive Fascia Market Report Suggests:
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Tour S, a sedan taxi based on the facelifted version of the Desire model available in the Indian market. This variant of the sedan taxi has received cosmetic enhancements, featuring a refreshed front fascia and the inclusion of LED tail lamps. The Tour S is an updated offering from Maruti Suzuki, providing a contemporary design and improved lighting elements for taxi operators and passengers alike.
- In terms of application, the passenger car segment dominates due to the demand for design innovation and differentiation.
- In terms of type, the plastic material type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its lightweight design
- Asia Pacific is leading market and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players
Automotive Fascia Market Segmentation:
The global Automotive Fascia market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.
By Material Type
- Plastic (Thermoplastics: PP, PU, PC)
- Metal (Aluminum, Steel)
By Application
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- RoLA
- Middle-East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
Automotive Fascia Market Major Company Profiles:
- Magna International Inc.
- Plastic Omnium
- Faurecia
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Flex-N-Gate Corporation
- Montaplast GmbH
- MINTH Group Limited
- Rehau Group
- Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd.
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- SRG Global
- IAC Group
- Lingyun Industrial Corporation Limited
- Jiangnan MPT Co., Ltd.
- Nifco Inc.
- SMP Deutschland GmbH
- Visteon Corporation
- Hanil E-Hwa Co., Ltd.
- TONG YANG GROUP
- Emdet Jamshedpur Pvt. Ltd.
