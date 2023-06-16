Fascia Fabulous: Where Style Meets Safety on the Road

Westford, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive fascia market size is expected to reach USD 49.11 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.86% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The vehicle styling and aesthetics, safety and crash regulations, lightweight and fuel efficiency, Integration of advanced technologies (e.g., sensors, cameras), customization and personalization options, and growing demand for electric vehicles are fueling the market growth

Enhanced Styling Innovations to Promote the Use of Automotive Fascia

At a global scale, integration of advanced technologies (sensors, cameras, radars), enhanced aerodynamics and styling innovations, adoption of lightweight materials (plastics, composites), growing demand for electric vehicles, increasing focus on active safety features, integration of connectivity and infotainment systems are the trends promoting the market

Several government initiatives, such as incentives for electric vehicle emission regulation, safety standards and regulation, research and development grants, and infrastructural development, drive technological advancement and demand for the market.

Plastic Material Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Plastic material type dominated the global market owing to its lightweight design, flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Unlike metal materials, plastic materials are naturally resistant to corrosion and rust. This resistance contributes to the durability and longevity of automotive fascia components, especially in regions with harsh weather conditions or exposure to road salts.

Passenger Car is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the passenger car segment is the leading segment due to the higher volume, diverse segment, and design innovation and differentiation. In addition, With the increasing focus on urban mobility, compact and electric passenger cars are gaining popularity. These vehicles require specially designed fascia components to optimize aerodynamics, accommodate sensor integration for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and enhance overall efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market for its Higher Production Volume

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to its higher production volume. The growing population, urbanization, and economic growth in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have driven the demand for automobiles in the region, contributing to high production volume and potential dominance in the market

Browse in-depth TOC on " Automotive Fascia Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 78

Figures – 76

Automotive Fascia Market Report Suggests:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Tour S, a sedan taxi based on the facelifted version of the Desire model available in the Indian market. This variant of the sedan taxi has received cosmetic enhancements, featuring a refreshed front fascia and the inclusion of LED tail lamps. The Tour S is an updated offering from Maruti Suzuki, providing a contemporary design and improved lighting elements for taxi operators and passengers alike.

In terms of application, the passenger car segment dominates due to the demand for design innovation and differentiation.

In terms of type, the plastic material type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its lightweight design

Asia Pacific is leading market and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Automotive Fascia Market Segmentation:

The global Automotive Fascia market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Material Type

Plastic (Thermoplastics: PP, PU, PC)

Metal (Aluminum, Steel)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Automotive Fascia Market Major Company Profiles:

Magna International Inc.

Plastic Omnium

Faurecia

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Montaplast GmbH

MINTH Group Limited

Rehau Group

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

SRG Global

IAC Group

Lingyun Industrial Corporation Limited

Jiangnan MPT Co., Ltd.

Nifco Inc.

SMP Deutschland GmbH

Visteon Corporation

Hanil E-Hwa Co., Ltd.

TONG YANG GROUP

Emdet Jamshedpur Pvt. Ltd.

