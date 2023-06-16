Broad Arrow Announces Highlights From The Renowned Hendricks Collection Of The Gateway Museum Consigned To The Monterey Jet Center Auction On August 17-18

Grosse Pointe, MI, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (HGTY) company, is delighted to announce a selection of highlight consignments from the Collection of Mr. John S. Hendricks for its upcoming Monterey auction on August 17-18, which will take place at the Monterey Jet Center as part of the Hagerty Motorlux event. Broad Arrow Auctions will be offering in excess of 30 outstanding motor cars from the collection, most of which are offered without reserve, at the flagship auction this August.

Senior Car Specialist Donnie Gould comments, “We are honored to have been chosen to represent the Collection of Mr. John S. Hendricks. His vision in assembling this collection of some of the best American classics, displayed within The Gateway Museum, was simply second to none. The quality of each of the cars is outstanding, most are in show quality condition and each one was hand-picked with a vision, making for an exciting addition to our auction this August in Monterey.”

John S. Hendricks, Collection Owner and Automotive Enthusiast states, “Assembling the cars in the collection has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me over the years. The exhibition of my personal collection within the Gateway Museum has allowed me to share my passion for America’s century-long quest into ‘the performing art of the automobile’. The cars on display, which are now slated to be sold in Monterey this August, represent a personal journey of discovery and are the cars that have ‘spoken’ to me over the years because I feel they are emblematic of the American aspirations for art, performance, and adventure. I sincerely hope other like-minded collectors come to share in what I have assembled and also feel compelled to carry on sharing these special cars in their own unique ways.”

Without question, the highlight of the collection is the 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 Concept Car, estimated at $2,000,000 - $2,500,000 (offered with reserve), one of the best-remembered of Harley Earl’s iconic GM Motorama creations and the only example known to exist. It was essentially supplied as a knocked-down “kit” to legendary automaker E.L. Cord and was stored on his Nevada ranch for years, before finally being fully restored. Magnificently rebuilt and formerly part of the renowned Gordon Apker collection, it remains the unrivaled showstopper it was in 1954.

Another spectacular example from the collection is the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Hibbard & Darrin Transformable Cabriolet, estimated at $1,200,000 - $1,500,000, offered without reserve. One of two produced to this design by France’s finest coachbuilder on the revered Model J chassis, it enjoys wonderful known history since new and retains its original chassis, firewall, engine, and body. First delivered to Spanish aristocrat Luis Martinez de las Rivas, it was later purchased by American socialite Lucius Humphrey who used it for a European tour with his family. Later for over thirty years part of the renowned Pettit Family collection at Louisa, Virginia, and then owned by noted enthusiast Ray Bowersox before being exhibited at the Imperial Palace, it is a marvelous example of the formal Duesenberg at its very finest

An equally stunning post-war classic is the 1961 Chrysler 300G Convertible, estimated at $175,000 - $225,000 and offered without reserve - an exceptionally rare example delivered with the extremely rare factory four-speed manual transmission and in specially-ordered Pinehurst Green, formerly of the renowned Pat McGroder muscle car collection. It is believed to be one of less than 4 built.

Two highlights of the Brass Era included in the offering are a stunning 1913 Pierce-Arrow Model 38C Brougham, offered without reserve and estimated at $150,000 - $250,000 as well as a 1906 Cadillac Model H Coupe, estimated at $70,000 - $90,000 and also offered without reserve. Both examples have benefitted from thorough and exacting restorations and are outstanding examples of two very rare body styles.

Post-war American royalty is beautifully represented by the 1953 Cunningham C3 Vignale Coupe, estimated at $800,000 - $1,000,000 - the legendary “American Le Mans car for the road”, one of 25 examples produced by Briggs Cunningham. Ordered new by Vanderbilt family member, prominent banker and financier, and renowned automobile connoisseur, William A.M. Burden, Jr., with numerous bespoke performance-inspired features, it is believed to be one of two built in this configuration. Lastly, the 1967 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro SS, estimated at $350,000 - $450,000, is the perfect addition to represent the American muscle era. Perfectly presented and complete with peerless provenance, the Yenko Camaro is American muscle perfection.

In August 2022, Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Broad Arrow Group. Broad Arrow Group clients now benefit from access to Hagerty’s impressive reach and range of services offered to collector car enthusiasts. Since the acquisition, In October 2022, Hagerty also has launched its Marketplace Online Auctions, which allows members and enthusiasts to buy and sell automobiles through a trusted, easy-to-use online auction platform, with consignments powered by the Broad Arrow Group team. Together, Hagerty and Broad Arrow now offer a full suite of buying and selling options to the collector car community based on their individual needs, from both live and online auctions to private sales, classifieds, and financing solutions.

