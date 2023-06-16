Renowned Author Jon Gordon Interviewed by ‘Growing Our Future’ Host Aaron Alejandro

Beverly Hills , June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast.

Renowned author, speaker and leadership expert Jon Gordon recently appeared as a guest on a highly anticipated podcast episode of “Growing Our Future,” where he shared valuable insights and inspiring messages to empower the next generation of leaders. The episode, titled "What Am I Born to Do?" captivated listeners with its engaging discussion on leadership, purpose and the role of agriculture in shaping a sustainable future.

In this enlightening conversation, Jon Gordon emphasized the significance of caring and competency in effective leadership. He spoke about the importance of hiring individuals who not only possess the necessary skills, but also demonstrate genuine care and passion for their work. Drawing inspiration from Michelangelo's creation of the renowned statue of David, Jon emphasized that caring more and investing heart, soul and passion into one's endeavors can lead to the creation of true masterpieces.

Aaron Alejandro, the host of the podcast, highlighted the impending challenges facing the agricultural industry. With the world's growing population, the demand for food is expected to increase significantly. Jon and Aaron stressed the need for young people to consider careers in agriculture, emphasizing the importance of studying science, food technology, geography and linguistics to meet the future demand for food production. Jon eloquently stated, "There's not going to be 65-70-percent more land. There's not going to be 65-70-percent more water. The challenges of this world that are coming, are not going to be geo-political or religious; they're going to come down to who can feed people."

Throughout the episode, Jon Gordon emphasized the importance of vision, purpose and continuous learning. He encouraged young leaders to identify their vision and purpose, understand their "why," and be open to adapting and refining their goals along the way. Jon stressed the power of reading books that facilitate personal growth and seeking out teachers and mentors who can positively influence one's journey.

Aaron Alejandro echoed Jon's sentiments and urged young people to actively engage in self-improvement and learning. He emphasized the significance of pouring into oneself through reading, listening and observing, as a good leader is also an avid reader.

In a rapid-fire round, Jon shared three valuable leadership tips for young individuals aspiring to be effective leaders. He encouraged them to talk to themselves positively, focusing on words of encouragement and belief, while dismissing negativity and self-doubt. Jon emphasized the importance of serving others and finding ways to help them grow, as well as addressing and challenging negativity within teams and organizations, through a combination of accountability and love.

Listeners were deeply moved by the episode's thought-provoking insights, with many expressing their gratitude for the impactful messages shared by Jon Gordon and Aaron Alejandro. The episode serves as a testament to the transformative power of leadership, and the immense potential within the next generation of leaders.

Listen to the full podcast interview, "What Am I Born to Do?" by Aaron Alejandro, featuring Author Jon Gordon

In this podcast, the host and guest cover:

What are some valuable insights and inspiring messages to empower the next generation of leaders?

What is the significance of caring and competency in effective leadership?

Why is it important to hire individuals who not only possess the necessary skills, but also demonstrate genuine care and passion for their work?

Why is it important to care more and invest one’s heart, soul and passion into one's endeavors to lead to the creation of true masterpieces?

Why should young people consider careers in agriculture?

What is the importance of emphasizing studying science, food technology, geography and linguistics to meet the future demand for food production?

What is the importance of vision, purpose and continuous learning?





About the Podcast Host and Guest

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and

leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Jon Gordon is speaker, bestselling author and leadership expert known for his ability to inspire and motivate individuals and teams. His books, including The Energy Bus, The Power of Positive Leadership and The Carpenter, have influenced countless readers and have been embraced by organizations worldwide. Jon's messages of positivity, resilience and teamwork have resonated with leaders in various industries, including sports, business and education.

To learn more about Author Jon Gordon, visit https://jongordon.com/.

