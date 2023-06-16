Renowned Animal Scientist Dr. Temple Grandin interviewed by ‘Growing Our Future’ Host Aaron Alejandro

Beverly Hills , June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast.

The latest episode of the popular "Growing Our Future" podcast features an illuminating interview with Dr. Temple Grandin, a highly regarded animal scientist and autism advocate. Dr. Grandin engages in a captivating conversation with host Aaron Alejandro, providing valuable insights into the world of agriculture, and the diverse career opportunities it offers.

In this thought-provoking episode, titled “Capitalize on Thinking Differently,” Dr. Grandin shares her unique perspective on various topics, ranging from the importance of exposure and hands-on experience in agriculture, to the need for different types of minds to collaborate in solving complex challenges. Dr. Grandin offers candid thoughts and vivid storytelling, providing listeners with an intimate glimpse into her remarkable career and expertise.

One notable aspect of the discussion centers around the significance of exposure to agriculture and animals for young people. Dr. Grandin highlights the impact of her own exposure to the industry as a teenager, and emphasizes the importance of internships and mentorships for students seeking to explore career options. She emphasizes that the field of agriculture offers numerous pathways beyond veterinary medicine, such as animal nutrition, genetics and food safety, which are often overlooked by aspiring professionals.

Dr. Grandin provides her views on the integration of different types of minds, and the power of collaboration. Drawing from her vast experience, she illustrates the value of hands-on problem-solving, critical thinking and sustainability ingrained in agricultural education. Dr. Grandin's insights shed light on the crucial role of career technical education in developing not only skilled agriculturalists, but also well-rounded individuals equipped with problem-solving abilities and a sense of community.

Furthermore, Dr. Grandin shares her frustration with the tendency for abstract thinking and vague discussions, particularly in tackling complex issues. She offers a specific and practical approach to problem-solving, using the example of addressing power plant equipment freezing in Texas. Her emphasis on specificity and collaboration between mechanics and mathematicians offers valuable lessons for policymakers and professionals in various industries.

Listeners of the "Growing Our Future" podcast are sure to be inspired by Dr. Temple Grandin's compelling anecdotes and expert opinions. Her unique perspective, bridging the gap between animal science and autism advocacy, opens doors to new ways of thinking, and encourages a diverse range of students to consider the rewarding career opportunities in agriculture.



In this podcast, the host and guest cover:

What is the importance of exposure and hands-on experience in agriculture?

What are some of the diverse career opportunities in the world of agriculture?

Why is there a need for different types of minds to collaborate in solving complex challenges with the agriculture field?

What is the significance of exposure to agriculture and animals for young people?

Why is it important to have internships and mentorships for students seeking to explore career options?

What is the value of hands-on problem-solving, critical thinking and sustainability ingrained in agricultural education?





About the Podcast Host and Guest

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and

leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

To learn more about Dr. Temple Grandin, visit www.templegrandin.com.

