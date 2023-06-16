Chantell Brandt, Executive Coach of Fierce, Talks with Edward J. Beltran, of Pulse Experience Podcast

Beverly Hills , June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Pulse Experience Podcast.

Seattle, Wash.-based expert coach Chantell Brandt, the Executive Coach of Pulse by Fierce, with Seattle, Wash.-based leading podcaster and Pulse by Fierce CEO Edward J. Beltran discuss the Pulse app's potential to lower stress levels and increase productivity by helping coachees achieve intimacy, clear communication, and healthy boundaries.

"The anatomy of a relationship is basically a needs-analysis," says Brandt. "We don't often share what those needs are." In this episode, Brandt recaps a particular coaching session, highlighting the Pulse app's role in helping this client achieve her full potential.

With the help of the Pulse app's biometric data, Brandt's coachee, a mother experiencing a codependent dynamic with her adult children, was able to pinpoint certain kinds of interactions with her children as stressors. This awareness, Brandt says, allowed the two to "peel back the layers" of fear, rejection and guilt. Eventually Brandt and her coachee came to the conclusion that mother and daughters needed to have a conversation in order to communicate their respective needs and establish boundaries. Identifying the source of her anxiety and committing to action reduced the coachee's stress by 11%--and this significant drop occurred after just a few weeks of using Pulse and one 90-minute coaching session!

"If you don't make a change, life makes it for you," Brandt says. Pulse empowers Brandt's clients to take control of challenging situations by "having the conversations that need to be had", thus alleviating stressful patterns and allowing relationships to evolve.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Edward J. Beltran with Chantell Brandt on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

What is the "anatomy of a relationship", and how can this concept improve professional and personal connection?

How does the Pulse app's use of biometrics help users identify sources of stress?

Why is it so crucial for us to be aware of where our stress comes from/how it manifests?

What are some reasons for codependency in relationships, and how can that dynamic be shifted?

How can we determine what an evolving relationship or situation requires?

How did Brandt use Pulse to help her coachee get to the root of her stress?

How can putting boundaries in place help us cultivate healthier relationships?

After identifying that root cause of stress, how did Brandt move her coachee to action?

Where do we go from here? Post-coaching session, how has the coachee moved forward with challenging conversations with the help of Pulse?





About the Podcast Guest

To learn more about Pulse by Fierce, visit https://pulsebyfierce.com/.

