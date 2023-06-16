Crypto Bozos: Disrupting Memes, Empowering Crypto, and Giving Back!

London, UK, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Bozos is set to revolutionize the crypto world with their forthcoming token launch on Ethereum. This innovative project is primed for listing on Uniswap, with its presale taking place on Pinksale, Monday the 17th of June. This fresh arrival on the meme token scene seeks to break boundaries and blur lines between humor, technology, and social responsibility.



Launched in 2023, Bozo Token is more than just a novelty. Rising from the success of the CryptoBozos NFT project, Bozo Token seeks to democratize crypto while endorsing the principles of joy and philanthropy. This disruptive token offers more than just swift transactions and lower gas fees – it represents a commitment to the community.

Crypto Bozos, having successfully sold 950 already is demonstrating that the meme token industry can balance profitability and philanthropy. With the second phase of NFTs set to drop after the token launch, and a thriving Discord community of over 6500 members, Bozo Token is creating a splash in the crypto sphere.

Embrace the Bozo Spirit - Transform the Crypto World Together!

Bozo Token is a fun meme project with a grave mission: to raise awareness for cancer while ushering in mainstream crypto adoption. This token is designed to challenge the status quo in the meme space. A portion of its profits is dedicated to donating to cancer-related charities, truly embodying the Bozo ethos of "Doing good the fun way!"

In addition to its philanthropic vision, Bozo Token's roadmap also introduces the Bozo wallet and a live swap feature on their website, marking it as one of the first meme tokens to offer such functionality.

From NFTs to Swag: Crypto Bozos Offers More Than Just a Token!

Crypto Bozos' ongoing venture is the CryptoBozos NFT marketplace, launched in 2022. Through this platform, users can create, buy, and auction their own NFTs, and choose to donate a percentage of their NFT sales to cancer awareness charities.

Bozo enthusiasts aren't left out either! An exclusive merchandise line for $BozoToken holders is set to launch, allowing supporters to display their loyalty in the physical world.

Strong Values Define Bozo Token's Success

Bozo Token champions authenticity, community engagement, transparency, innovation, long-term vision, philanthropy, security, and adaptability. By adhering to these core values, Bozo Token seeks to bring laughter to the crypto world while making a positive impact.

Community-Driven and Rewarding

Bozo Token thrives on community ownership, advancing cancer awareness through a fun approach, and contributing a portion of profits to worthy causes. For every transaction made on the Bozo Token network, a 5% fee goes back to existing holders, transforming into instant rewards.

The Bozo Token Protocol: Simple and Efficient

Bozo Token operates via three straightforward functions: Reflection, LP acquisition, and Burn. Each transaction attracts a 5% fee, redistributed among holders, reinvested in project development, and channeled into marketing initiatives and charitable donations.

The Future is Bright for Crypto Bozos

Crypto Bozos Token is on the cusp of launch, looking to fulfill its comprehensive roadmap. But even before this launch, the Crypto Bozos NFT has been successful, achieving considerable milestones and making substantial donations.

Join the movement that disrupts, empowers, and spreads joy while making a difference. Be part of the Crypto Bozos community - let's embrace the Bozo spirit and transform the crypto world together!



Email: Info@CryptoBozos.com



Website: CryptoBozos.com

Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.





