Societe Generale: Results of the consent solicitations in relation to certain subordinated notes

French English

RESULTS OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATIONS IN RELATION TO CERTAIN SUBORDINATED NOTES



Regulated Information

Paris, 16 June 2023

Societe Generale announces the results of its invitation to the holders of certain of its English law-governed subordinated notes listed below (the “Notes”) to approve certain amendments to the conditions of the Notes, as released on 16 May 2023 .

Societe Generale launched the consent solicitations in order to bring the conditions of the Notes into compliance with the regulatory capital criteria of CRR for Tier 2 instruments and the Single Resolution Board MREL policy ahead of the end of the grandfathering period on 28 June 2025. Terms and conditions of the consent solicitations are set out in the relevant consent solicitation memorandums and notices of meeting and written resolutions, as applicable, distributed to the holders of the relevant series of Notes in the manner specified in the conditions of such Notes.

Notes targeted in the consent solicitations:

Description of Notes ISIN Results U.S.$1,000,000,000 Subordinated 4.250% Notes 19 August due 2026 US83368JKF65 (144A) / USF43628C650 (RegS) Approved AUD $150,000,000 4.875% Subordinated Notes due 13 October 2026 XS1503159219 (RegS) Terminated JPY 10,000,000,000 2.500% Subordinated Notes due 16 December 2026 XS1530901658 (RegS) Approved U.S.$50,000,000 5.400% Subordinated Notes due 23 July 2035 XS1265349909 (RegS) Approved U.S.$500,000,000 5.100% Subordinated Notes due 27 June 2036 XS1432505128 (RegS) Terminated U.S.$500,000,000 Subordinated 5.625% Notes due 24 November 2045 US83367TBT51(144A) / USF8586CBU56 (RegS) Approved



Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.



Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking with the SG bank, resulting from the merger of the two Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks, and Boursorama. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.







Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.



For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment