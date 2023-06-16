Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Discusses Its Highly Rated Claims Management Technology

Carson City, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is urging businesses to find out more about its effective claims management technology.

Designed to enable efficient claims processing for all participants in its cell programs, Talisman claims management relies on state-of-the-art technology to give immediate feedback on the overall impact of claims. The simple aggregation of data within a cell also means that the time needed to make adjustments is significantly decreased.

The spokesperson for Talisman Casualty explains how its claims management works by saying, “First, delegated claims authority is only given to firms that have extensive claims management experience. These firms have extensive local knowledge of the markets that they operate in and intimate experience with the challenges that businesses in that industry face. Our close relationships with executives and senior ranking management personnel also ensure that we only work with firms that operate with the highest degree of ethics and integrity.”

Talisman Casualty also boasts a suite of proprietary claims management software that can be integrated into a cell captive program without the hefty costs associated with licensed software that is typically used by large commercial insurers. This technological advantage gives insureds in the company’s captive cells the benefit of receiving the same kind of service that they would receive with a large corporation, with the personalized touch that Talisman Casualty is known for.

“Claims account for a majority of a captive’s expenses,” says the spokesperson. “So, Talisman’s best practice claims management allows captives to distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers. Our local adjusters meet the highest criteria of ethics and competence, ensuring you the best claims experience at all times. Claims can be filed in the exact manner that your policy states. If you have any trouble filing the claim, our representatives are always available to guide you through it. Our clients love us for the invaluable support that we provide, as we are always by your side when you need us the most.”

The technological and process innovations that Talisman Casualty has brought to the claims management process have earned the company the trust and support of hundreds of business owners and entrepreneurs in Nevada and across the country. Combined with the company’s knowledgeable and helpful staff who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional customer service, Talisman Casualty has even earned a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from nearly 40 reviews.

One client praises Talisman’s claims management process by saying, “I am really grateful for the assistance, excellent claims handling service, and caring that the team offered. Excellent client service is provided. Forget taking your time to sign documents. Since they will make things happen here, you won't need to worry about anything. Thank you so much once more.”

Another reviewer notes their experience with the Talisman Casualty surety program by saying, “Their surety bond service was a lifesaver for my business. I was able to quickly get bonded. The knowledgeable staff guided me through the process and helped me secure the bond I needed.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company serves the specialty insurance sector by offering protected cells to underwriters who have seasoned books of business and need a regulated vehicle to transfer risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance and alternative risk finance markets. Bonds and insurance policies are only made available to principals who join the captive as participants by executing a participation agreement and becoming shareholders.

The company’s insurance policies and bonds are duly licensed, regulated, and authorized insurance transactions governed by the laws of the State of Nevada. All Talisman capital, surplus, reserves, and financial records are maintained per the provisions and regulations of NRS Chapter 694 C (Captive Insurers). The company invites interested parties to verify its license by visiting its website.

Readers can contact the company at (800) 318-5317 or info@talismancasualty.com to ask about its claims management process and to inquire about the successful Talisman Casualty suit avoidance strategies.

