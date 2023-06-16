Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size to Reach USD 23.65 Billion by 2030 at 7.89% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Information by Product, Services, Mode of Delivery, Temperature Range, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 14.99 Billion in 2023 to USD 23.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

Market Synopsis

Rapidly increasing distribution networks of biopharma companies to improve sales, increased adoption of automated retrieval and storage systems in emerging countries, and a shift from small molecule drugs to biosimilars, primarily vaccines and biologic drugs, are the key market drivers boosting the market growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics. Healthcare cold chain logistics involves the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines to maintain their potency and efficacy. The cold chain logistics system comprises various components, including refrigeration equipment, packaging materials, monitoring devices, and transportation services. The healthcare cold chain logistics market is driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products, increasing focus on quality assurance, and rising adoption of home healthcare services.

The healthcare cold chain logistics market is driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines, gene therapies, and cell-based therapies. These products are temperature-sensitive and require strict temperature control throughout the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 23.65 billion CAGR 7.89% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Services, Mode of Delivery, Temperature Range and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products Rising adoption of automated retrieval and storage systems in emerging countries

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics industry include

Cardinal Health

Amerisource Bergen

Envirotainer

Thermoking, FedEx,

Sonoco Thermosafe

Phoenix Group

B Medical Systems

Agility

Dokasch

January 2021



PL Development and Varcode formed a collaboration to enhance the efficiency of cold chain logistics in the healthcare industry. Meanwhile, in December 2020, FedEx Corp. acquired ShopRunner to improve its e-commerce capabilities and enable cost-effective healthcare cold chain logistics for the timely delivery of biopharmaceutical products.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The growing demand for biopharmaceutical products, including vaccines, gene therapies, and cell-based therapies, is a major driving factor for the healthcare cold chain logistics market. Biopharmaceutical products are highly sensitive to temperature, and any deviation from the recommended temperature range can affect their potency and efficacy. This has led to an increase in demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage solutions, driving the market growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics.

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory requirements and guidelines for temperature-controlled transportation and storage can be restraining factors for the healthcare cold chain logistics market. Logistics providers need to comply with regulations such as Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain. This can be a challenging factor for logistics providers, as non-compliance can result in fines and penalties.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the healthcare cold chain logistics market. The demand for cold chain logistics services has surged due to the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The rapid deployment of vaccines has put pressure on the cold chain logistics infrastructure, highlighting the need for efficient and reliable temperature-controlled transportation and storage solutions. In the post-COVID scenario, the market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products and the adoption of telehealth services.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation

By Product

The product in the market include Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Trial Materials, and Others

By Services

The Services in the market include Transportation, Storage, Packaging, Labeling, and Others.

By Mode of Delivery

The Mode of Delivery in the market includes Last-Mile Delivery and Hubs-to-Distributor.

By Temperature Range

The Temperature in the market include Ambient, Refrigerated, Frozen, and Cryogenic

By End User

The End Users in the market include Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, and Others

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Regional Insights

In North America, the US is the largest market for healthcare cold chain logistics due to the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, such as gene and cell therapies, has also contributed to the growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics market in this region. The adoption of telehealth services in North America has also led to the growth of the market, as remote patient monitoring and treatment require efficient and safe transportation and storage of medical supplies.

In Europe, the healthcare cold chain logistics market is driven by the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region, including Novartis, Roche, and Sanofi. These companies require efficient and safe transportation and storage solutions to maintain the quality and efficacy of their products. Moreover, the growing demand for personalized medicines and the increasing adoption of gene and cell therapies are expected to further drive the market growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics in Europe.

In Asia Pacific, the healthcare cold chain logistics market is driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products and the increasing healthcare spending in the region. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population in countries such as China and Japan have led to an increase in demand for efficient and safe transportation and storage solutions for medications and other medical supplies. The adoption of telehealth services in the region has also contributed to the market growth of the healthcare cold chain logistics.

