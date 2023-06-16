MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario unions to hold media conference on Bill 124 appeal

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario unions will hold a media conference on Bill 124 in front of the Court of Appeal, Osgoode Hall on Tuesday, June 20 at 9:00 a.m. The Court will be hearing the appeal of the Superior Court of Justice’s decision to strike down Bill 124 last November.



Unions have called Bill 124 – which caps public sector compensation at one per cent – an attack on workers’ right to free and fair collective bargaining. When the Ford government announced they would appeal the Superior Court’s decision to strike down the Bill, Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President said, “Right now, the Ford government should be focused on taking meaningful action to address the simultaneous cost-of-living and health care crises in this province. Instead, they are choosing to spend public dollars to fight workers in court.”

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Court of Appeal, Osgoode Hall, 130 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON

Speakers:

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Fred Hahn, President, CUPE-Ontario

JP Hornick, President, OPSEU/SEFPO

Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare

Sue Wurtele, President, OCUFA



For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Communications Director

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456

cj/COPE343