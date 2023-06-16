Part of the Narrative: Brooklyn Native Debuts Nuyorican Love Story STELLA & RAY

Charleston, SC, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Nuyorican growing up in Brooklyn, author K. Cruz is proud of her cultural history which began when her family migrated from Puerto Rico. Inspired by the Nuyorican movement, she set out to write a book that reflected her own voice and culture. Drawing from her experiences as a Puerto Rican living in New York, she presents a debut novel to explore feelings of love and friendship. Stella & Ray: A Nuyorican Love Story is a hopeful tale of true love and loss that stresses perseverance in the face of obstacles. While the characters are Puerto Rican, the emotions they endure are universal.

Cruz’s story begins with a meet cute for main characters Stella and Ray on Coney Island, and as their relationship evolves, so do their personal aspirations. When Ray decides on a cross-country move to pursue his career dreams, heartbreak ensues, and after a traumatic assault on a date gone wrong, Stella swears off dating. After a chance meeting years later rekindles the flame, they can’t resist one another. But as the sun sets on their reunion, they ponder what the future might hold for them. However, their longing for a happily ever after is put on hold when they find themselves the target of a surprising conspiracy. “I want readers to identify with the characters and the narrative,” Cruz said. “And my hope is to inspire others to never give up on finding true love or fulfilling a dream.”

Stella & Ray: A Nuyorican Love Story is available for purchase on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple Books and other e-tailers.

About the Author:

Born in Brooklyn, New York to Puerto Rican parents, K. Cruz enjoys collecting Funko Pops, watching The Golden Girls, reading, and listening to music in her free time. She lives in New Jersey with her husband Luis and three fur babies Gizmo, Penny and Raven. Stella & Ray: A Nuyorican Love Story is her first novel.

