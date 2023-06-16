NCSBN Opposes American Medical Association Amendment on APRNs

Chicago, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN strongly opposes a recent policy amendment passed by the American Medical Association’s (AMA) House of Delegates (HOD), which recommends that advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) “be licensed and regulated jointly by the state medical and nursing boards.”

U.S. nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) have regulated the practice of nursing for more than one hundred years. They have the unique experience and expertise to license, regulate and discipline nurses at all levels of practice from licensed practical/vocational nurses, to registered nurses to APRNs. The Consensus Model for APRN Regulation, the nationally recognized and longstanding model for APRN regulation, calls for regulation of APRNs by NRBs.

“In the interest of public safety and protection, best practice dictates that regulation of APRNs should be within the purview of NRBs,” comments Maryann Alexander, PhD, RN, FAAN, NCSBN Chief Officer of Nursing Regulation. “Adding the needless oversight of state medical boards does nothing to enhance patient protection but has the potential to add unnecessary bureaucracy that may actually slow down the regulatory process and impede access to care.”

The AMA has historically supported policies which restrict APRNs practicing to the top of their education and certification despite decades of evidence demonstrating APRNs provide safe, high-quality care. Research has identified that in those states with the most restrictive laws and regulations, like this new AMA policy, access to care is adversely affected.

In addition, the Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly cautioned against state legislative proposals that recommend regulation of APRNs by physician-controlled boards, urging lawmakers to “consider whether to allow independent regulatory boards dominated by medical doctors and doctors of osteopathy to regulate APRN prescribing, given the risk of bias due to professional and financial self-interest.”

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are five exam user members and 25 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.