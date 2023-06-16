Waite Vision Provides the Best LASIK Experience in Utah With a Comprehensive Approach

Lehi, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah -

Today, Waite Vision, a leading refractive surgery center in Utah, released an article about finding outstanding LASIK eye surgery services. With a broad range of vision correction surgical procedures available, Waite Vision is renowned for transforming lives through enhanced vision, ensuring an optimal and personalized solution for each and every patient.

Over 20 years ago, LASIK was approved by the FDA and has been revolutionizing vision correction ever since. It’s the most common form of laser eye surgery, assisting patients suffering from myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. The procedure boasts an impressive safety record and allows patients to eliminate or reduce their dependence on glasses or contact lenses.

Dr. Aaron Waite, the leading ophthalmology expert at Waite Vision, highlights the importance of choosing the right surgeon for LASIK surgery. "There are several considerations to take into account when choosing a LASIK surgeon," he says, detailing seven key factors, including Board Certification, experience, technology, patient satisfaction, communication, aftercare, and offering the full portfolio of refractive surgery.

A board certified surgeon by the American Board of Ophthalmology and a Fellow with the World College of Refractive Surgery, Dr. Waite emphases that surgeons should be well-educated, have a high volume of experience in LASIK and other vision correction procedures, and utilize state-of-the-art technology. He states “LASIK today is not the same procedure it was 20 years ago. Refractive surgery as a field has progressed significantly, constantly learning from the prior generation and from any potential sub-optimal results.” These factors help ensure a positive patient experience and successful outcomes.

Patient satisfaction is of the utmost importance to Dr. Waite, who believes in open communication with his patients and addressing their questions and concerns before the procedure. He also values thoughtful aftercare, with all Waite Vision patients receiving a direct text from him the evening of their procedure to check on their recovery. Dr. Waite wants each patient to consider these questions, “If you have a problem or a question, will your surgeon be available to help you? Will you be able to reach them via text after hours?”

Waite Vision prides itself on offering a full portfolio of modern vision correction options. They offer procedures for those who may not be ideal candidates for LASIK, providing options such as EVO ICL, SMILE eye surgery, Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK), Refractive Cataract, and Refractive Lens Exchange. A detailed diagnostic workup is performed during the initial evaluation to determine the best approach for each patient's unique needs.

"LASIK is amazing, but it's not for everyone which is why we specialize in a broad range of vision correction surgical procedures and want each patient to have the most successful outcome possible," says Dr. Waite.

About Waite Vision

Waite Vision is a premier vision correction center founded by Aaron Waite, MD and built around patients. Patients have options, including LASIK, SMILE, PRK, ICLs, Refractive Lens Exchange and Refractive Cataract procedures. Let’s make blurry vision a thing of the past, so one can live life in focus.

Aaron Waite, MD is a fellowship trained, board-certified cornea, cataract, and refractive surgeon, and is the founder of Waite Vision. He has a passion for ophthalmology and the life-changing impact modern eye surgery can have on an individual’s life.

