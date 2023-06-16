Divorce Firm Cordell and Cordell Announces its St. Charles office is Growing

ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell and Cordell, a leading domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in divorce, announces that its St. Charles office is growing with the addition of Litigation Partner William Halaz.

Mr. Halaz, who has been with Cordell and Cordell since 2009, arrives from the firm’s office in Town and Country. This relocation represents the growing demands of the firm’s valued clients in the St. Charles area and surrounding communities.

“Through his 14 years with the firm, Will has shown a strong work ethic and a talent for helping clients achieve their goals,” says Scott C. Trout, Executive/Managing Partner, CEO, Cordell and Cordell. “He will make an excellent addition to our St. Charles office, and men in that area can look forward to his guidance and counsel.”

Cordell and Cordell has established itself as a leader in representing men in divorce cases with nearly 300 attorneys in more than 110 offices across 35 states. Cordell and Cordell attorneys provide innovative and strategic solutions to help clients achieve their goals. The firm’s attorneys are well-versed in the unique challenges that men face in divorce proceedings and are committed to protecting their rights and interests.

Cordell and Cordell’s expansive range of family law experience also encompasses:

Child support

Spousal maintenance (i.e. alimony)

Legal separation

Military family law

Protection orders

Property division

Information about Cordell and Cordell is available at CordellCordell.com, or by calling 1-866-DADS-LAW (1-866-323-7529). Additional resources are available at DadsDivorce.com, MensDivorce.com, and MensRights.com.

About Cordell and Cordell

Cordell and Cordell is a domestic litigation firm that focuses on men and divorce with offices in the United States. Cordell and Cordell’s innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell and Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com.