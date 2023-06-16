EverMoon: Building the Most Influential Web3 Community with Innovative Tokenomics

MADRID, SPAIN, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverMoon, a crypto project built on the Ethereum blockchain, is proud to announce its mission of establishing the most influential community in the Web3 space. EverMoon envisions a future where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together, connect, and unleash their creativity in a collaborative and learning-driven atmosphere. With its unique tokenomics and a commitment to community engagement, EverMoon aims to break down barriers and create opportunities for all to access the exciting world of blockchain technology.

EverMoon aims to create an environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds can connect, collaborate, and unleash their creativity. EverMoon strives to foster a supportive atmosphere that encourages continuous learning, collaboration, and personal growth. Every member of the EverMoon community is valued, and their contributions are instrumental in shaping the collective wisdom of the community.

By enabling inclusivity and promoting the democratization of blockchain, EverMoon seeks to revolutionize the way communities interact and thrive in the Web3 space.

Tokenomics

The heart of the EverMoon ecosystem lies in its native token, $EVERMOON. Designed with a focus on sustainability and rewarding contributions, the tokenomics of EverMoon align with the values and goals of the community. The team is committed to creating a thriving and dynamic economy where members' participation and contributions are recognized and incentivized.

The tokenomics of EverMoon are as follows:

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $EVERMOON

With every transaction, whether it's a buy or sell, a 5% tax is imposed, and the funds are allocated to various aspects of the EverMoon ecosystem.

The tax and distribution breakdown is as follows:

1% BUYBACKS: One percent of each transaction will be used to buyback $EVERMOON tokens, highlighting the team's long-term vision for the project. This strategy aims to support the growth and value appreciation of the token.

1% MARKETING: One percent of each transaction will be allocated to marketing efforts, ensuring the project receives the visibility and exposure it deserves. This investment will enhance all marketing activities and create awareness among potential investors and enthusiasts.

To further incentivize holders, EverMoon has introduced the Diamond Hand Tax. This tax applies a 5% charge on all transfers, including buys and sells. The allocations from this tax mirror those of the buy and sell taxes, creating additional tokenomics and encouraging holders to maintain their positions.

EverMoon welcomes both experienced blockchain enthusiasts and newcomers to the Web3 world to join its growing community. By cultivating a space where ideas flourish, connections thrive, and innovation knows no bounds, EverMoon offers an opportunity to shape the future of Web3. Whether you are a creator, developer, innovator, or simply someone passionate about blockchain technology, EverMoon provides a platform for collaboration, learning, and personal growth.

Join EverMoon today and become part of the revolution in the Web3 space. Visit the official project website at https://evermoonerc.com/ for more information and to connect with the vibrant EverMoon community.

About EverMoon

EverMoon is a crypto project built on the Ethereum blockchain. With a mission to establish the most influential community in the Web3 space, EverMoon aims to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds, foster collaboration, and break down barriers to access blockchain technology. EverMoon's unique tokenomics create a sustainable and rewarding economy, incentivizing participation and contributions from community members.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



