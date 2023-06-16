FSIS Recall Release 024-2023 Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 – Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, flexible plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The frozen beef shepherd’s pie products were produced on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:



4.31 lbs. cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024 and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of "Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 233” next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the “BEST BY DATE” on the side panel of the individual product. These items were shipped to retail customer distribution centers in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah, and further distributed nationwide.



The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product, and notified FSIS of the situation.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or consumer.care@conagra.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dan Hare, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications, Conagra at 312-549-5355 or Daniel.hare@conagra.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



