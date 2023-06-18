Emerson Firm Investigates Bank of NY Mellon Data Breach

HOUSTON, June 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) a law firm based in Houston, TX is investigating the data breach at Bank of NY Mellon (“BNYM”). This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of an unknown number of consumers.



BNYM is the world's largest custodian bank and securities services company with approximately $16 billion in annual revenue. BNYM currently maintains operations in 35 countries with $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 2023.

On May 13, 2023, BNYM filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts after learning that confidential information that had been entrusted to the company was leaked in what appears to be a third-party data breach. Based on the company’s official filing, the incident resulted in an unauthorized party gaining access to consumers’ names and Social Security numbers. After confirming that consumer data was leaked, BNYM began sending out data breach notification letters to all individuals who were impacted by the recent data security incident.

