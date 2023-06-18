Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Partnership with Omega Network and cBridge

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 17, 2023.



OKX Wallet Announces Partnership with Omega Network, a Decentralized Social Platform and Crypto Mining App

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with Omega Network, a decentralized social platform and crypto mining app. The partnership aims to bring Omega Network's innovative solutions to OKX Wallet users.

As part of the partnership, OKX Wallet has added support for the Omega Network on its Discover platform, which is a gateway that gathers many popular DeFi projects, blockchain games, DEXs, NFTs and supplementary tools. Omega Network has also successfully integrated OKX Wallet's web extension on its website.

OKX Wallet Announces Partnership with cBridge, a Cross-Chain Token Bridge Protocol

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it has partnered with cBridge, a cross-chain bridge protocol with USD$120 million total value locked (TVL). Through this partnership, OKX Wallet users can access cBridge's cross-chain token bridge and easy-to-use liquidity management solution, which provides deep liquidity for users and liquidity providers. cBridge has also integrated OKX Wallet's web extension on their website.

cBridge offers a seamless cross-chain token bridge experience with deep liquidity for users, efficient and easy-to-use liquidity management for both cBridge node operations and liquidity providers who do not want to operate cBridge nodes and developer-oriented features (e.g. General message bridging for cross-chain DEXs and NFTs).



