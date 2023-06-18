Camfil Canada Launches Online Resource - Minimizing Exposure to Canadian Wildfire Smoke is Now Live

Concord, ON , June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effects of the 2023 Quebec and Ontario wildfires are being felt across Canada. Air filtration professionals from Camfil provide strategies for minimizing wildfire smoke exposure and preventing health effects associated with wildfire pollution.

Toronto, Ontario — Smoke and haze from more than 100 wildfires burning across 9.3 million acres in Quebec and Ontario have settled over eastern and central Canada, impacting air quality severely and disrupting day-to-day life.

Camfil Canada air filtration professionals have provided additional information about the contents of wildfire pollution and its health effects, as well as the best strategies for preventing exposure to the harmful pollutants associated with wildfire smoke.

“It is first important to note that even locations thousands of kilometers away from the fire can be seriously affected. This is because the wildfire smoke rises from grasslands and forests, and can then be carried for long distances downwind,” says Berni Baier, “This week the Toronto sky turned hazy red due to particulate matter scattering the sunrays – these particles traveled from wildfires in northwestern Ontario and Quebec from hundreds of kilometres away.”

“Higher efficiency filtration is fantastic for protecting human health. MERV-13 and above has been a recommendation for quite some time,” says Jon Homes, Segment Leader for Property and Facility Management at Camfil Canada, who recently shared industry insights on wildfire pollution in a new video, “But it doesn’t do anything in terms of removing the odors or the hazardous gasses that we find from wildfires.”

The resource covers the following topics:

What are the health effects of wildfire smoke?

What pollutants are found in wildfire smoke?

What strategies do air filtration professionals recommend to minimize smoke exposure and prevent health effects?

Can you get rid of wildfire smoke in your home with an air purifier?

Read the full resource on preventing Canada wildfire smoke exposure with air filters and purifiers here.





About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Read more about Camfil Canada.

Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161

E: Phillip.Ilijevski@camfil.com

