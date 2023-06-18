Crypto Mining Rigs that Bring ROI in One Month

NEW YORK, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earning a quick return on investment is no longer a matter of concern for crypto mining enthusiasts. Bitmanu , a blockchain development company, is now offering 100% ROI within a month for all three ASIC miners. Many users strongly believe that these are the most profitable mining hardware ever built.



The power and efficiency of Bitmanu miners are a direct consequence of their extraordinary hash rates. Many industry veterans agree that the hash rates of Bitmanu’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners are unprecedented in the industry.

Incomparable Hash Rates

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s



In addition to their high hash rates, users have also appreciated the energy efficiency of Bitmanu miners. In spite of their extremely high processing powers, BM1, BM2, and BM Pro have power consumptions of 50W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. This not only ensures quick ROI, but also spectacular monthly profits thereafter.

Attractive Monthly Profits

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $2900, Monero $4200

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $4900, Monero $7000

BM Pro: BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $14,000, Monero $22,000



The brilliant earning opportunity created by Bitmanu has been utilized by seasoned mining experts as well as common people with no industry background. These mining rigs are simple to use, have minimum system requirements, and can operate without creating much heat or noise.

“Before Bitmanu, no other mining hardware has been able to generate ROI within just one month. Many of our customers, however, are achieving this on a regular basis, regardless of their industry knowledge or experience,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

