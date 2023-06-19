SAABSOFT introduces new property listing from Bitrix24 CRM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitrix24 partners with Dubai-based SAABSOFT company to drive the digital transformation in the MENA region. It has been announced on 1st April, 2022 that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to layer new technology into business strategy and operations of SMEs in the UAE and MENA region.

As a result of the agreement, SAABSOFT has implemented Bitrix24 CRM successfully for more than 300+ real estate companies in UAE. Due to high demand in the real estate sector, UAE’s market has witnessed an increase in real estate start-up companies which leads to high competition in the market.

On 1st April 2023, SAABSOFT has launched the latest integrated solution with Bitrix24 for the real estate sector to publish and manage property listings from Bitrix24 to all the popular real estate portals as a part of digital transformation efforts.

Mr. Ashraf Alsaab – CEO and Founder of SAABSOFT said, “The future is bionic, and it’s already here. It’s a new paradigm, powered by technology and harnessed by people. To thrive, you must focus on outcomes that will make a difference. Each company needs to achieve the best automation process that can save time, cost and the best performance.”