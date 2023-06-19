3D Without Glasses: The Volumetric Display Revolution

Westford, USA, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Volumetric Display market size is expected to reach USD 1817 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 28.35% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for 3D imaging in various industries, growing use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, advancements in display technologies and hardware, rising need for high-resolution display solutions, growing interest in holographic display technology, increasing investments in R&D by key players are fueling the Market's growth.

Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the Use of Volumetric Displays

At a global scale, increasing use of holographic displays for advertising and marketing applications, growing adoption of volumetric displays in medical imaging and scientific visualization, increasing use of volumetric displays in the entertainment industry, including gaming and virtual reality, growing demand for portable and mobile volumetric displays, increasing focus on the development of cost-effective and energy-efficient volumetric displays are the trends promoting the market growth.

Several government initiatives, such as funding for research and development, government subsidies and tax incentives, government-led initiatives, government regulations and standards promotion, collaborative research and development programmes, policies and initiatives to promote emerging technologies, are promoting the growth of Volumetric Display.

Swept Volume Display Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Swept volume display type dominated the global market owing to its lower cost. It also can display moving objects in real-time, making them suitable for various applications, including medical imaging, scientific visualization, and entertainment. One of the advantages of swept volume displays is that they can achieve a high frame rate, allowing for smooth animation and motion

Medical imaging is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the medical imaging segment is the leading segment as volumetric displays have the ability to generate high-quality 3D images with a greater level of depth perception and accuracy than traditional 2D imaging techniques. In addition, the use of volumetric displays in medical imaging has been proliferating in recent years due to advancements in technology and the increasing demand for more advanced imaging techniques. For example, volumetric displays can be used for 3D reconstruction of medical images such as CT and MRI scans.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the High Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with high adoption of advanced technologies in various industries such as medical imaging, aerospace and defense, and gaming and entertainment. In addition, the region is home to many key players in the market and has a well-established infrastructure for research and development activities. Moreover, the growing demand for 3D visualization techniques in various industries is expected to drive the growth of the volumetric display market in North America.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Volumetric Display Market "

Pages - 211

Tables – 64

Figures - 75

Volumetric Display Market Report Suggests:

Accenture Ventures makes strategic investment in Forma Vision to boost live-streamed volumetric video technology into the metaverse. The technology offers 3D holographic images of people, objects, and environments to be beamed from any location, thus revolutionizing the concept of virtual reality.

In terms of application, the medical imaging segment dominates due to the demand for high quality 3-D images.

In terms of type, the swept volume display type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its lower cost

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Volumetric Display Market Segmentation:

The global Volumetric Display market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Display Type

Swept Volume Display

Static Volume Display

Reflective Volume Display

Others

By Display Technology type

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Laser Plasma Display (LPD)

By Application

Medical Imaging

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Education and Research

Gaming and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Volumetric Display Market Major Company Profiles:

Voxon Photonics

Light Field Lab

Looking Glass Factory

Leia Inc.

Holoxica Limited

Burton Inc.

Zebra Imaging

Holografika Kft.

Aerial Burton

3DIcon Corporation

FoVI 3D

SeeReal Technologies

The Coretec Group Inc.

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Geola Digital uLabs

Alioscopy

Ovizio Imaging Systems

VividQ

TriLite Technologies

Kino-mo Ltd.

