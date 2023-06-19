The Digital Vet: How Software is Transforming Animal Healthcare

Westford, USA, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Veterinary Practice Software Market size is expected to reach USD 983.84 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing pet adoption rates and increased spending on pet healthcare services, rising demand for digitalization of veterinary practices to streamline operations and increase efficiency, advancements in cloud-based computing technology and mobile applications for veterinary practices, increasing focus on preventive healthcare measures and personalized treatment options for pets are fueling the Market's growth.

Technological Advancements to Promote the Use of Veterinary Practice Software

At a global scale, Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment recommendations, increased adoption of cloud-based software solutions for easy accessibility and data management, growing popularity of telemedicine solutions for remote consultations and virtual appointments, expansion of mobile apps for convenient access to patient information and scheduling, incorporation of electronic medical records (EMR) for streamlined record-keeping and information sharing are promoting the market growth.

Several government initiatives, such as the USDA Veterinary Services Grant Programme, the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Programme, the Veterinary Services Process Streamlining Initiative, the FDA's Animal Drugs Initiative, and the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, aims to help the market by increasing the effectiveness and efficiencies of the software.

Integrated Software Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Integrated software type dominated the global market owing to its ability to offer a comprehensive solution for veterinary practice management. It also will help streamline operations and improve efficiency, which is a key concern for veterinary practices by including appointment scheduling, medical records management, billing, and inventory management.

Patient Management Software is the Leading Functionality Segment

In terms of functionality, patient management software is the leading segment as it offers features such as medical record management, treatment plans, diagnostic imaging management, and prescription management. These features are crucial in providing high-quality care to the animals and ensuring their well-being. Patient management software helps to improve the accuracy and speed of diagnoses and treatments, resulting in better patient outcomes.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in veterinary healthcare, growing pet population, and the presence of major market players in the region.

There have been some government initiatives in the region aimed at promoting the use of veterinary practice software. For instance, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has introduced several programs to support the use of technology in veterinary healthcare. The Veterinary Services Grant Program provides funding to improve and enhance animal health, disease control, and biosecurity at the local and state levels through the use of innovative technologies.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Veterinary Practice Software Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 78

Figures - 75

Veterinary Practice Software Market Report Suggests:

Heska Corporation has completed the acquisition of VetZ GmbH, a European veterinary practice information management software solutions provider. The acquisition will enable Heska to expand its veterinary diagnostic and speciality products and solutions globally.

In terms of functionality, the patient management segment dominates as it offers a variety of features.

In terms of type, the integrated software type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its ability to offer comprehensive solutions

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to the presence of major market players

Veterinary Practice Software Market Segmentation:

The global Veterinary Practice Software market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By software Type

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

By Functionality

Practice Management Software

Patient Management Software

Others (Inventory Management, Imaging, etc.)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Veterinary Practice Software Market Major Company Profiles:

IDEXX Laboratories

Vetware

ezyVet

AVImark

Vetstreet (part of Vetstreet, Inc.)

Hippo Manager

Cornerstone Practice Management (part of IDEXX Laboratories)

Vetter Software

ImproMed (part of Henry Schein Veterinary Solutions)

Vetport

Vetstoria

DVMAX (part of IDEXX Laboratories)

VetBadger

VetOfficeSuite

VetScene

Neo Software

eVetPractice (part of Covetrus)

Intravet (part of Henry Schein Veterinary Solutions)

VetBlue (part of Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc.)

RoboVet (part of Vetsolutions Ltd.)

