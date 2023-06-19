Pet Grooming and Accessories Market to Worth USD 116.23 Billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.98%

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet grooming and accessories market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing importance of pet health & welfare. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, “Global Pet Grooming and Accessories Market, 2023-2030". As per the report, the pet grooming and accessories size was USD 68.31 billion in 2022. The market size is expected to rise from USD 72.50 billion in 2023 to USD 116.23 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.98% during the projected period.

Segments:

Pet Accessories to Witness Rapid Adoption Through 2030

By type, the market is trifurcated into pet accessories, pet grooming /services, and pet clothing. The pet accessories segment is expected to rule owing to the increasing adoption of pets in developed and emerging countries.

Dog Segment to Record Notable Growth during 2023-2030

Based on pet type, the market is divided into dogs, cats, and others. The dog segment is expected to gain traction due to a rise in spending on various dog accessories, apparel, and dogs’ groomed products.

Mass Segment to Witness Maximum Consumer Demand Through 2030

On the basis of sector, the market is segmented into mass and luxury. The mass segment is projected to dominate owing to rising demand among consumers.

Report Coverage:

The report focuses on providing factual information regarding market development and recent trends. Major strategies adopted by key market players such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and alliances are elaborated further. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market growth are highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market development and expansion. Also, regional information and a list of key market players in the segmented region are given in this report.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Expand their Business Globally

The key industrial players are focusing on partnering with supporting firms to expand their business globally. Also, designing and manufacturing a new product range allows key players to enhance their product portfolio.

Drivers:

Increasing Emergence of the Smart Accessories to Bolster Market Growth

One of the significant factors that has beefed up the demand for the product is the increasing emergence of smart accessories such as connected pet collars, smart feeders, and smart beds. Also, to provide the comfort and safety of pets, several industry players are making hefty investments in R&D activities to design smart pet accessories, which tends to fuel market growth. Meanwhile, an increase in the cost of pet accessories products could deter market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Holds Highest Market Share Due to Rising Pet Owners

North America dominates the global pet grooming and accessories market share due to the more significant number of pet owners across the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second-highest global market share during the projected period. The regional market growth is attributed to a rise in awareness regarding pet hygiene.

Key Industry Developments:

December 2021: A new line of premium dog grooming tools launched by Wahl Animal, which includes the Medium Slicker Head Brush, Double Sided, and the Double Sided Bath Pin Brush.

