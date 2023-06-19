[Latest News 2023] Refrigerant Market Size, Share, Forecast Report, 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global refrigerant market size is projected to gain impetus from rapid urbanization and improving lifestyle. These are likely to increase the demand for air-conditioning in commercial and residential infrastructures. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Refrigerant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.

Refrigerants are substances used in cooling systems, such as air conditioners and refrigerators, to transfer heat and provide cooling. They undergo a phase change from a low-pressure gas to a high-pressure liquid and back again, absorbing and releasing heat in the process.

Client Focus

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Mechanical Seals Industry.

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Key Factors Considered

COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Mechanical Seals market has definitely taken a hit. The report describes the market scenario during and post the pandemic in the vision of upstream raw materials, major market participants, downstream major customers, etc. Other aspects, such as changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, trade flow under COVID-19, have also been taken into consideration during the process of the research.

Regional Conflict / Russia-Ukraine War

The report also presents the impact of regional conflict on this market in an effort to aid the readers to understand how the market has been adversely influenced and how it’s going to evolve in the years to come.

Challenges and Opportunities

Factors that may help create opportunities and boost profits for market players, as well as challenges that may restrain or even pose a threat to the development of the players, are revealed in the report, which can shed a light on strategic decisions and implementation.

What Does the Report Contain?

An elaborate analysis of the refrigerant market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other challenges.

Comprehensive details of the competitive developments, such as acquisitions, latest product launches, agreements, and expansions.

In-depth information about the key market potential, risks, and benefits.

Asia Pacific to Dominate: Rapid Industrialization Will Favor Growth

The market is geographically segregated into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst them, Asia Pacific is considered to be the largest market owing to the ever-increasing industrialization and population. Also, the rising disposable income of people is aiding in the growing usage of air-conditioning in industrial as well as domestic sectors. It is set to augment the refrigerant market price in this region. Apart from that, high demand from the transportation and automotive sectors would also boost growth.

Europe and North America, on the other hand, are anticipated to showcase rising demand for ammonia, an inorganic refrigerant on account of its rapid usage in the food industry as well as the ongoing technological advancements. In the Middle East and Africa, increasing urbanization and industrialization are responsible for growth of the refrigerant market revenue. Apart from that, in South America, the growing population and enhancing lifestyle are set to give rise to more demand for domestic refrigeration.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

