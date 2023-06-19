[Latest News 2023] Injection Molded Plastics Market Worth USD 476.46 Bn by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injection molded plastics market size was USD 343.23 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 357.34 billion in 2021 to USD 476.46 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Injection Molded Plastics Market, 2021-2028.”

Injection molded plastics refer to plastic products that are manufactured through the process of injection molding. Injection molding is a widely used manufacturing technique for producing large quantities of plastic parts with high precision and complexity.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Injection Molded Plastics Market Report:

BASF SE (Germany)

Dow Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

HTI Plastics (U.S.)

LyondellBasell (Netherlands)

Coastal Plastic Molding, Inc. (U.S.)

Huntsman Corporation. (U.S.)

Magna International Inc.(Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 4.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 476.46 billion Market Size in 2020 USD 343.23 billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 145 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Region

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth Drivers Escalating Product Demand to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific Innovation in Injection Molding Technologies is a Prominent Trend





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/injection-molded-plastics-market-101970

Segmentation

On the basis of resin, the global market for injection molded plastics is bifurcated into Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Polystyrene (PS), and Others.

Based on application, the market is further divided into Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, and Others. The packaging segment held the largest share in this market. This segment is driven by food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and retail applications.

Geographic Segment Analysed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

COVID-19 Impact

Declining Automotive Sales to Obstruct Market Growth

The injection molded plastics market is predicted to demonstrate confused growth owing to the growing demand from packaging and medical usage, while the demand of the product has diminished considerably for uses such as automobile, building & construction, and electrical & electronics, among others. Automobile industry is anticipated to suffer immensely owing to the currently fluctuating government guidelines combined with the exponential reduction in demand for automobiles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Drivers and Restraints

Innovation in Injection Molding Technologies is a Prominent Trend

There has been incessant improvement in technologies regarding injection molding such as the increasing predisposition towards incorporated method to product design which has accentuated the production operation. This has further tapered down the space between the structuring and production stage, principally in case of complicated products, such as medical apparatuses. This is famously known as micro injection molding in production of medical apparatuses where the procedure is engaged at a microscopic level. This is expected to boost the injection molded plastics market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Escalating Product Demand to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold majority of the injection molded plastics market share and endure as a dominant region in the market during the mentioned period owing to the increasing demand for the product from the packaging and automobile industries. The injection molded plastics market size of Asia Pacific was USD 162.98 billion in 2020.

The demand for injection molded plastics in North America is projected to upsurge owing to an abrupt demand from the packaging and electronics industries based in this region.

Europe is expected to hold a substantial share in the market. Growing demand for appropriate packaging for food and beverages have prolonged the visualization of packaging goods producers.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Fortify their Positions by Offering New Product Solutions

Principal producers are situated in Asia Pacific, which is leading to a bifurcated injection molding market. The manufacturers positioned in North America and Europe are concentrating towards reinforcing their market positions in several nations in Asia Pacific set to fuel the growth of their respective establishments. Fundamental players in the injection molded plastics market such as BASF SE, HTI Plastics, DuPont, and others have advanced robust regional attendance, distribution channels, and product offerings.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Injection Molded Plastics Production Technologies

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Injection Molded Plastics Market

Global Injection Molded Plastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Resin Polypropylene (PP) Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Polystyrene (PS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Automotive Packaging Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Medical Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

June 2020: Pacific Plastics Injection Molding, which is a portion of Diversified Plastics Inc., added nearly 5,000 square feet of office and production area to its prevailing unit in California. This extension was initiated to augment the manufacturing and safe procedure.

