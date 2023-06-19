INVL Asset Management will be led by Paulius Žurauskas

English Lithuanian

On completion of the merger of part of the retail businesses of Invalda INVL and Šiaulių Bankas, Paulius Žurauskas will become the CEO of INVL Asset Management, which will remain part of the INVL group. The Bank of Lithuania still needs to approve him for the position. As of 17 July and on an interim basis, until the deal closes, Paulius Žurauskas is being appointed Head of Asset Management Operations at INVL Asset Management, reporting to the Board of Directors.



The company’s current CEO, Laura Križinauskienė, will head INVL Asset Management until completion of the transaction and, it is planned, will join the management team of the Šiaulių Bankas group.

For the past three years, Paulius Žurauskas has been Head of Markets for the Baltics at Luminor. He began his career at Finasta, an INVL group company, and then spent nearly 15 years at SEB Bank in a variety of leadership roles, contributing significantly to the development of the capital market in the region through his work arranging important bond transactions on the local and international market.



“We highly regard Paulius’s successful track record in the Baltic financial sector, his knowledge of the capital markets, and his ability to lead teams to achieve their goals. Highly important is that we share the same vision for further growth, setting the highest standards for ourselves, and focusing on clients' needs,” says Darius Šulnis, the Chairman of the Board of INVL Asset Management.

“Alternative asset management services have huge potential for further growth in our region. INVL’s team has demonstrated time-tested leadership in this business, and I am happy and proud to be able to join this success story. I’m confident that we will continue growing value for investors and creating investment services that meet the highest standards,” Paulius Žurauskas says.



About the INVL group



INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 1.9 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.

